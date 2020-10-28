Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt baby: Love Island couple reveal details of newborn daughter

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have welcomed their first child. Picture: Instagram

Has Camilla Thurlow given birth and what has she and Jamie Jewitt named their daughter? Here's what we know about the Love Island couple...

Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are now parents after welcoming a baby girl.

The couple announced the news with a string of Instagram photos which see them cuddling up to the newest member of their family.

In one snap, 31-year-old Camilla can be seen cradling her sleeping baby, while another gives fans a proper look at the tot and a third is a shot of the whole family.

Alongside the photos, Camilla confirmed she gave birth on the morning of October 27.

Camilla Thurlow shared a photo of her newborn daughter. Picture: Instagram

Revealing the name of their little one, she wrote: ‘Nell Sophia Jewitt, 4:32am, 27th October, 6lb 5oz.

“There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives.”

And the couple’s friends were quick to comment on the post, with fellow Love Islander Chris Hughes writing: “Just fantastic. Congratulations.”

Montana Brown said: “So happy for you 😍💕💕💕,” while Amber Davies wrote: “OMG congratulations 💕💕💕💕💕💕😍😍 absolutely wonderful news Cam! Xxxx

Jamie Jewitt announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

And Olivia Attwood added: “Omg congratulations she’s stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Jamie, 30, has also shared his own message on Instagram alongside a photo of him holding his newborn.

He said: “After all of life’s ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective. From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for ❤️”

Camilla and Jamie met on Love Island in 2017 and finished in second place to winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram back in May, posting a video featuring their family.

Camilla said at the time: “So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we’re not talking about the video…#17weeks#October2020.”

Jamie then added: “On a serious note we just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone for all of your lovely messages and support.

“We are incredibly excited for this next chapter and appreciate the kindness and love you have all shown.”

