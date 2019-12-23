Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton as court hears she 'hit him over the head with a lamp' in 'horror movie scene'

Caroline Flack arrived at court today. Picture: PA Images

The Love Island star has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend.

Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to common assault after she was arrested following a row with boyfriend Lewis Burton last week.

The former Love Island host arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday morning, with former tennis player Lewis, 27, also in attendance.

As 40-year-old Caroline made her way into court, she’s said to have burst into tears, before breaking down once more while sat in the dock of the court.

According to Daily Mail, prosecutor Katie Weiss told the court a police officer likened the night in question to a “horror movie”.

Caroline arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Picture: PA Images

Insisting that Lewis “received significant injury to his head,” she told District Judge Newton: “At 5.25am on the 12 December he (Lewis Burton) made an allegation against his girlfriend Caroline Flack.

“Police then made their way to the address. Police then knocked on the door eight minutes later and it was opened by both of them. Both were covered in blood.

“And in fact one of the police officers likened the scene to a horror movie. He (Burton) said he had been asleep and had been hit over the head by Caroline by a lamp. It cut his head and his face was covered in blood."

Ms Weiss went on to say Caroline took her boyfriend's phone while he was sleeping and "saw text messages which made her think he was cheating."

Lewis Burton also arrived at court in North London. Picture: PA Images

She continued: “In the 999 call the complainant said quite clearly that his girlfriend was beating him up. He asked repeatedly for help. He was almost begging the operator to send help.

“He said: She is going mad, breaking stuff. I've just woken up. She's cracked my head open.”

Lewis is also said to have told the operator “she tried to kill me mate”.

However, defence lawyer Paul Morris stated that Lewis “was not a victim of assault” and “didn’t support the prosecution.”

He said: “Mr Burton has never supported this prosecution. He is not the victim, as he would say, he was a witness.”

Adding: “He would not suggest that the injuries are significant in the way the prosecution submit.”

The former Love Island host's solicitor also made an application to have a bail condition - which bans her from talking to her boyfriend - lifted, saying: “They had been in a relationship all of this year and he appears in court today to support her and they remain a couple.

“She wants to spend time with her partner. If the conditions were lifted there would be no concerns. It's not an irrelevant point, it's Christmas, it's New Year, she's suffered enough.”

As Caroline began crying once more, Mr Morris added: “She is in the public eye - this case has been scrutinised, she will conduct herself properly.”

Judge Newton has adjourned the hearing until later today for a 'risk assessment' to be carried out.

Caroline was charged with assaulting the former professional tennis player at her flat in Islington, north London, on 12 December.

Police confirmed her arrest in a statement, saying: “Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating.

“She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

“This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

Caroline shared a message on Instagram last night. Picture: Instagram

Hours before her hearing, Caroline took to Instagram with an emotional Instagram post, telling her followers: "This is the worst time of my life.

"I don't know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am."

Last week, the host announced she would be stepping down from her role as presenter of Winter Love Island, with Laura Whitmore taking her place.