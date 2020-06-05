How many children do Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra have?

Harry and Sandra Redknapp and their children. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

How many children and grandchildren do Harry Redknapp and Sandra have? And how are they related to Frank Lampard? Find out everything...

The nation fell in love with Harry Redknapp when he appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2018.

As well as his quick wit and hilarious one liners, it was 73-year-old Harry’s marriage to Sandra that captured the hearts of the nation.

So as the pair are thrown back into the spotlight on Celebrity Gogglebox, let’s take a look at their family away from the cameras…

How many children do Harry Redknapp and Sandra have?

Harry has made no secret of the fact he is a big family man, and he and Sandra often spend time with their two sons Jamie and Mark.

Jamie, 46, was a professional footballer and played for Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton - as well as gaining 17 England caps between 1995 and 1999.

Read More: How old is Duncan Bannatyne and what is the Dragons Den stars net worth?

He retired from the game in 2005, but is now a pundit and TV personality.

Harry and Sandra are also parents to 50-year-old Mark, who has opted to stay out of the limelight.

He has worked as a model and a property developer. He hit the headlines in October 2019 after he was found guilty of driving while high on drugs.

Mark was fined £5,000 and banned from the road for three years.

How many grandchildren do Harry Redknapp and Sandra have?

Harry and Sandra have five grandchildren.

Eldest son Mark has three children with his wife Lucy, with their daughter Molly appearing on the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! spin-off, Extra Camp, in 2018.

Read More: Meet The Great British Sewing Bee contestants still left in the competition

Meanwhile, Jamie has two children - 15-year-old Charley and 11-year-old Beau - with former popstar Louise Redknapp.

The pair wed in 1998 and were married for almost 20 years before they split in 2017.

How is Harry Redknapp related to Frank Lampard?

Harry is also uncle to fellow football star Frank Lampard, who is the son of his wife Sandra's twin, Patricia.

Patricia sadly passed away from pneumonia at the age of 58 back in 2008.

Frank is married to TV presenter Christine Lampard, and the couple share one-year-old daughter Patricia together.

Now Read: When is The Great British Sewing Bee final?