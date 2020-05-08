Who is Dead To Me star Christine Applegate and what else has she been in?

Christina Applegate plays Jen in Netflix series Dead To Me, which is now back for season two. Here's your need-to-know on the actress, including what else she's been in.

Dead To Me season two drops on Netflix on Friday 8 May, and we can't wait to see what twists and turns the second series has in store.

The dark comedy tells the story of Jen and Judy (played Christine Applegate and ‎Linda Cardellini‎ respectively), two grieving women who become friends after meeting at group therapy.

Things weren't what they seemed, however, as it transpired that it was Judy who had accidentally killed Jen's husband Ted in a hit and run, and that she joined the therapy sessions to befriend her.

Both actresses are well-known and have played a number of high profile roles before Dead To Me.

Here's your need-to-know on Christine Applegate - and where you might recognise her from:

Who is Christina Applegate? What's her age and background?

Christina, 48, is an actress from California.

She was born in Hollywood, and started acting when she was a child. Her mother Nancy Priddy is also an actress, and Christina's TV debut was alongside her in an episode of Days of Our Lives.

Christina has had major roles in a number of high-profile films and TV shows. Picture: PA

What else has Christina Applegate been in? List of films:

Christina has appeared in a number of popular films, including:

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Grand Theft Parsons (2003)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Vacation (2015)

Bad Moms (2016)

What TV shows has Christina Applegate starred in?

As well as Dead To Me, she also played the lead role in the following shows:

Jesse (1998–2000)

Samantha Who? (2007–2009)

Up All Night (2011–12)

Was Christina Applegate in Friends?

Friends fans will know that Christina guest starred in two episodes of the sitcom as Rachel's sister Amy.

The first was 'The One With Rachel's Other Sister' (S9, E8)

The second was 'The One Where Rachel's Sister Babysits' (S10, E5)

Christina Applegate appeared in two episodes of Friends. Picture: Warner Bros

When is Dead To Me season two released on Netflix and is there a trailer?

Dead To Me season two drops on Friday 8 May. You can watch the trailer below:

