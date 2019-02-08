Stacey Solomon comforts weeping Christine Lampard on Loose Women

Christine Lampard was overcome with emotion talking about the birth of her daughter. Picture: ITV

The Northern Irish presenter revisited her old colleagues to give them an update on being a first time mum at 40 and was overcome with emotion talking about her baby daughter.

Christine Lampard made her big return to Loose Women yesterday - and it was incredibly emotional.

The 40-year-old welcomed baby Patricia, her first child with husband Frank, in September and visited the panel to give them an update on her new life as a mum.

She said the days leading up to the birth was a "beautiful fog", and she was a "complete emotional mess".

Christine tearfully added: "I was fine until the doctor said 'Christine you're about to become a mummy'. That gets me every time'."

After being gently consoled by Stacey Solomon, Christine added that she was very much missing her parents.

Christine became tearful as she spoke for the first time about her new role as a mum. Picture: ITV

She said: "I’ve missed home terribly. I'm not brave enough to take my baby on the plane to Northern Ireland yet.

"My parents have come here all the time though. You want your parents to be very much part of it. She’s the first grandchild."

The former One Show host explained that Frank's mum Patricia, who sadly passed away before the couple met, also features heavily in their daughter's life, with a framed picture of her hanging in her nursery.

Christine was already stepmum to husband Frank's two teenage daughters. Picture: ITV

She said: "Frank was incredibly close to his mum. It’s one of his biggest sadnesses we never met because she passed away the year before we met.

"When I’m feeding her I’ll say 'that’s your granny that’s who you are named for'."

She added that Frank, who has two daughters Luna, 13, and Isla, 11, with his former fiancée, Elen Rivas, has also been chipping in with nappy changing.

"He’s done less nappies than me!" she laughed.

"We’re toing and froing the whole time. When he is doing the nappies he’s very good but he’s not doing them as much as I'd like!"