Dame Julie Walters reveals secret bowel cancer battle after surgery and chemotherapy

20 February 2020, 09:23 | Updated: 20 February 2020, 09:30

Julie Walters has opened up about battling bowel cancer
Julie Walters has opened up about battling bowel cancer. Picture: PA Images

Dame Julie Walters said she thought doctors ‘must have been mistaken’ when she was told.

Acting legend Dame Julie Walters has opened up about being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.

The 69-year-old was told the news just 18 months ago after doctors found two primary tumours in her large intestine.

But after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, Dame Julie has now been given the all clear.

Speaking on BBC's Victoria Derbyshire, she revealed she was first referred to a gastric surgeon after complaining of stomach pain, heartburn and vomiting.

Julie Walters has opened up about her bowel cancer diagnosis
Julie Walters has opened up about her bowel cancer diagnosis. Picture: PA Images

And after a CT scan, a doctor broke the news to her while she was on set for upcoming film The Secret Garden.

Read More: EastEnders’ Lacey Turner opens up about ‘difficult’ pregnancy after two previous miscarriages

"I was still thinking, 'That's ridiculous, he must have made a mistake'. I couldn't believe it,” she said.

The Mamma Mia actress also recalled the devastating moment she had to tell husband Grant Roffey of her diagnosis, as she admitted: "So I came out and then Grant was waiting in the car because he'd taken me. And I'd say, 'They're worried it's cancer.'

"I'll never forget his face. And tears came into his eyes and I thought, 'Oh Grant!' So I then worried about him, more than me."

Julie Walters and her husband Grant Roffey
Julie Walters and her husband Grant Roffey. Picture: PA Images

She had to have 30cm taken out of her colon during surgery, before undergoing chemotherapy but is now doing 'really well', adding: “I've just had a scan, and I know that [I'm] clear.”

Dame Julie previously missed work commitments during her treatment, skipping the Mamma Mia 2 premiere in Summer 2018 and dropping out of filming for her upcoming film The Secret Garden.

In March last year, Dame Julie announced she was taking a year off work, and has now said she may never appear in another film.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity 'renewed for three more years' following Ant's return to ITV show

“It would have to be something I'm really engaged with [to take another role on],” she said.

“I'm not saying I'll never act again. But I certainly don't think I can go back to [a film that requires working] six days a week, five in the morning till seven o'clock at night.”

Mamma Mia premiere 2008
Mamma Mia premiere 2008. Picture: Getty Images

What are the symptoms of bowel cancer?

According to the NHS website, the symptoms of bowel cancer can be subtle and do not necessarily make you feel ill.

More than 90% of people with bowel cancer have one of the following combinations of symptoms:

- a persistent change in bowel habit – pooing more often, with looser, runnier poos and sometimes tummy (abdominal) pain

- blood in the poo without other symptoms of piles (haemorrhoids) – this makes it unlikely the cause is haemorrhoids

- abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating always brought on by eating – sometimes resulting in a reduction in the amount of food eaten and weight loss

You should see your GP if you have one or more of the symptoms of bowel cancer, and they persist for more than four weeks.

Find out more information at the NHS website here.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Lacey Turner has opened up about her previous miscarraiges

EastEnders’ Lacey Turner opens up about ‘difficult’ pregnancy after two previous miscarriages
Cilla Black: The Lost Tapes airs tonight

Who was Cilla Black's husband Bobby Willis and how many children did they have?
The popular reality TV show will be on our screens for at least another three years

I'm A Celebrity 'renewed for three more years' following Ant's return to ITV show

TV & Movies

Danny Dyer has revealed details about the 35th anniversary

EastEnders Danny Dyer hopes ‘the only way is up’ for Mick and Linda Carter as he teases outcome of deadly boat crash

TV & Movies

Caroline Flack's family released an unpublished Instagram message

Caroline Flack's family release unpublished Instagram post written by her days before death

Trending on Heart

Liar season 2 is back this Spring

Liar season 2 trailer teases dramatic Andrew murder storyline - here's everything you need to know

TV & Movies

This dog collar will transform your pet's barks

New dog collar will translate your pet's barks into swear words

Lifestyle

Neighbours tributes EastEnders

Neighbours fans spot secret tribute to EastEnders as both soaps celebrate 35th anniversary

TV & Movies

Cribstar's cute matching clothes

These leopard print outfits are perfect for mums and their little cubs

Fashion

There's no use crying over spilt milk

Mum reveals unique hack to stop kids spilling milk and making a mess

Lifestyle

Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend

When is Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway back on ITV and what time does it start?

TV & Movies