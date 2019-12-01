David and Victoria Beckham plan double Christmas christening for their children

1 December 2019, 14:00

The Beckhams will host a lavish Christmas christening party
The Beckhams will host a lavish Christmas christening party. Picture: David Beckham/Instagram

The couple reveals plans and godparents for a lavish Christmas christening for their two youngest.

David and Victoria are organising the ceremony for daughter Harper, 8, and son Cruz, 14, held at their home in the Cotswolds.

Celebrity guests will include Elton John, who is godfather to their older sons, Brooklyn and Romeo.

Read more: David Beckham posts revealing photo of Victoria without make-up

Elton John is godfather to their older sons
Elton John is godfather to their older sons. Picture: David Beckham/Instagram

They have instructed guests to dress in "full-length and fabulous" style, a source told the Sun.

“They really enjoy family events like this and are very proud parents.

“They think Christmas is the perfect time for a christening party. Drinks will be flowing, chefs will serve amazing food and there will be spectacular fireworks.”

Read more: Why is Posh not going on the Spice Girls Reunion Tour?

Eva Longoria, along with Posh's sister Louise, will be a godmother to Harper
Eva Longoria, along with Posh's sister Louise, will be a godmother to Harper. Picture: Getty

Victoria's sister Louise and actress Eva Longoria will both be Harper's godmothers, while director Guy Ritchie will be godfather to Cruz.

Read more: David Beckham reveals new tattoos from lads' trip with Guy Ritchie

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Fans call for Girls Aloud reunion

Cheryl Cole's throwback Girls Aloud snap fuels reunion rumours
Stacey Solomon reveals amazing Christmas door decorations

Stacey Solomon debuts stunning Christmas door display

An MRI found inflammation on his spine

I'm A Celeb John Barrowman will undergo a procedure after being hospitalised with severe neck pain
Cliff Parisi

Cliff Parisi net worth: how much does the I'm A Celeb star earn and what is his job?
Priscilla Presley will be keeping some aspects of her life with Elvis secret

Priscilla Presley explains why she won't share all her memories of Elvis

Trending on Heart

North reveals he and his wife welcomed baby number two earlier this autumn

Coronation Street's Mikey North has baby number two with wife Rachael

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec threw shade at Cliff in tonight's episode

Ant and Dec throw shade at I'm A Celeb's Cliff Parisi missing Bushtucker trials

TV & Movies

The mum had a very demanding list for babysitters

Mum slammed for list of babysitter requirements including 'needs a degree' and to 'pay for child's snacks'

Lifestyle

There's a lot of different bargains to choose from on the site

Makeup fans blown away by Huda Beauty's best-selling £56 palettes reduced to £18 in Black Friday sales

Beauty

Roast turkey with all the trimmings is quite a modern Christmas dinner

This 11-course Christmas dinner menu reveals what Brits ate over the last 100 years

Christmas

A woman has revealed a hack to keep bed sheets in place (stock images)

Mum reveals genius hack to get fitted bed sheets to stay in place

Lifestyle