David and Victoria Beckham plan double Christmas christening for their children

The Beckhams will host a lavish Christmas christening party. Picture: David Beckham/Instagram

The couple reveals plans and godparents for a lavish Christmas christening for their two youngest.

David and Victoria are organising the ceremony for daughter Harper, 8, and son Cruz, 14, held at their home in the Cotswolds.

Celebrity guests will include Elton John, who is godfather to their older sons, Brooklyn and Romeo.



Elton John is godfather to their older sons. Picture: David Beckham/Instagram

They have instructed guests to dress in "full-length and fabulous" style, a source told the Sun.

“They really enjoy family events like this and are very proud parents.

“They think Christmas is the perfect time for a christening party. Drinks will be flowing, chefs will serve amazing food and there will be spectacular fireworks.”



Eva Longoria, along with Posh's sister Louise, will be a godmother to Harper. Picture: Getty

Victoria's sister Louise and actress Eva Longoria will both be Harper's godmothers, while director Guy Ritchie will be godfather to Cruz.



