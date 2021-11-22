Who did David Ginola play football for?

David Ginola football team: what teams did I'm A Celeb star David Ginola play for during his career?

I'm A Celebrity is finally back on our screens, and we're so excited to see what the newest season has in store.

The ITV show is once again being filmed in Wales, after relocating from Australia last year due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

One of the celebs taking part this year is footballer David Ginola, 54, who became an early favourite to win the show.

Here's your need-to-know on his football career.

What team did David Ginola play for?

The midfielder began his football career in France, playing for the likes of Toulon, Brest, RC Paris, and Paris Saint-Germain.

David played for a number of UK Premier League teams in the 1990s before retiring in 2002, including Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Tottenham Hotspur.

He was playing for the Spurs when they won the league in 1999.

Since retiring, he has been a pundit for BBC, BT Sport, Sky Sports and Talksport.

David had a heart attack in 2016, and he was clinically dead for nine minutes before being resuscitated.

His wife Maëva Denat, 37, recently opened up about his health concerns, saying: "David’s biggest fear is he won’t live to see our daughter ever grow up and I feel the same way. It feels like there is a huge void in my life when he goes away. We miss each other so much."

She added to The Sun: "I am always worried about David’s health and what if something happens like before?

"I push him to take care of himself but it is a constant battle.

“David loves to cook and to eat and can eat three plates of food when you have just one. Like most French people, he likes to drink wine and smoke, but I’ve been trying to get him to stop."

