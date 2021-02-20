Dec Donnelly dating history: who are his famous ex-girlfriends?

Dec Donnelly's past girlfriends revealed. Picture: Getty

Declan Donnelly girlfriends: find out who Dec dated before getting together with wife Ali Astall.

Dec Donnelly got married to his wife Ali Astall in 2015 in a star-studded ceremony, with Ant McPartlin as his best man.

Since then, the presenter, 45, and talent manager, 43, have welcomed a baby - named Isla Elizabeth Anne - who is now two years old.

Dec and Ali got together in 2014 after knowing each other for a number of years prior.

Dec has a baby with his wife Ali Astall. Picture: PA

Before they became a couple, Dec dated a number of other high profile women.

Speaking previously about his single life, Dec said: "It was one of those things. I thought, God! It is really hard to meet girls.

"People would always try and set me up, which was awkward. You can't set me up on a blind date because she will automatically know more about me."

Here's your need-to-know on his dating history.

Who are Dec's previous girlfriends?

Clare Buckfield

Clare and Dec split in 2003. Picture: Getty

Dec dated actress Clare Buckfield for 11 years after they met when teenagers.

Clare is known for starring in Grange Hill and Two Point Four Children.

They split in 2003, with Dec previously stating that their busy schedules led to their break-up.

Georgie Thompson

Dec dated Georgie Thompson for two years. Picture: Getty

Dec dated Sky Sports presenter Georgie Thompson for two years.

Speaking after their break-up, Georgie said that they remained on good terms.

In an interview soon after their split, she said: "In the end it wasn’t to be and the reality is that if one person wants one thing and one person wants another – and never the twain shall meet – you have to be grown-up about it, however painful that might be, and accept that."

Ashley Roberts

Dec and Ashley are good friends. Picture: Getty

While Dec and Ashley never properly dated, they were romantically linked after he hinted that he had a crush on her while she was on I'm A Celeb in 2012.

After she left the jungle, Ashley said: "I’d like to get to know Dec better. It would be nice to go for a drink and a chat."

In 2013, when asked about the rumours, Ashley said: "We’re trying to keep it out of the public eye. We’re just getting to know each other. We’re having fun, but I’m single."

The pair remained good friends, and Ashley attended Dec's wedding in 2015.

Who is Dec Donnelly's wife?

Dec is now married to Ali Astall. Picture: PA

Dec got married to Ali Astall in 2015, and the pair share a daughter, Isla, who is now two years old.

