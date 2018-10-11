Baby joy for Ashley Banjo as he reveals his wife is expecting a daughter

Ashley Banjo announces he and wife Francesca are expecting a girl. Picture: Instagram

The Dancing On Ice judge confirmed the happy news on his Instagram account after revealing the pair had had a 'difficult journey'.

Diversity star Ashley Banjo is set to be a dad for the first time.

The 30-year-old dancer is expecting a baby girl with Francesca, his wife of three years.

The delighted dancer uploaded a selfie showing his beaming wife holding a scan of their unborn tot, whilst Ashley wore a pair of tiny pink booties around his neck.

Ashley wrote next to the snap: "I am so excited to finally share the news that we are having a baby!!

“Now the time has come to finally say this out loud I have no idea what to say!

"I don’t know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness we both are.

"It has been a more difficult journey to this point than most people know but we are now here with one of the most precious gifts in the world... A little girl!

“I have so many strong and incredible women around me, I know she will have great examples to follow.

“Especially this woman right here - my wife and my rock. You are going to be the best mum in the world.

“I’m so excited to see our little one grow up and if by any chance she wanted to be like her daddy and bust a few moves, I’ve already got the dancing shoes covered!

"Can’t wait to meet you little sweetie.”

Fans were quick to congratulate the elated couple, with one writing: "Fantastic, enjoy every second!", whilst another wrote: "Congratulations, your world is about to change for the better!"

Ashley and Francesca have been together for 13 years and married in 2015.

After finding fame on Britain's Got Talent with dance group Diversity, Ashley appeared as a coach on Sky1's dance show Got To Dance for five series, and also served as a judge on Dancing On Ice.