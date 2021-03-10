Who is Duncan James' partner Rodrigo Reis and how long have they been dating?

Duncan James has been with boyfriend Rodrigo since 2019. Picture: Instagram/Duncan James

Duncan James boyfriend and family life: who is his partner and how old is his daughter?

Duncan James is one of the celebs taking part in The Celebrity Circle, which kicked off on Channel 4 last night.

The show, which is a spin-off to beloved reality show 'The Circle', sees the celebs either play as themselves - or catfish their fellow contestants - on the famous social media app.

Duncan, along with the likes of Saffron Barker and Denise Van Outen, has opted to play as himself, rather than a catfish.

Here's your need-to-know on his family life.

Who is Duncan James' partner?

Duncan has been in a longterm relationship with Rodrigo Reis since 2019.

The couple met shortly after Duncan appeared on Channel 4's First Dates Hotel.





Confirming their romance on Instagram at the time, Duncan wrote: "Huge thanks to @firstdates for such a wonderful experience and fun time in Italy all in aid for the amazing @su2c charity.

"I didn’t find love on the show as you saw, but I did find someone special after who continues to make me a very happy man ...Thankyou amor for being you and making me smile.

Previously opening up about their relationship to OK! magazine, Duncan said: "Rodrigo is such a lovely boy. He’s just so smiley, happy, with lovely energy. He’s met my daughter and they really get on, so it’s just fantastic.

"I didn’t identify as gay for many years because of my issues with coming out, but finally I’m happy in my skin and this guy makes me proud to be gay.|

Who is Duncan James' daughter?

Duncan has one daughter named Tianie-Finn James, who is 16 years old.

He shares her with his ex-girlfriend Claire Grainger.

He recently posted a birthday message to his daughter on her 16th birthday, saying: "Can’t believe my little girl is official 16 today!!!! The time has gone so quick 😧. So so proud of u for all u have accomplished with ur ballet.... and wish I could see you for ur bday today but we will all celebrate as soon as this lockdown ends. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIANIE".

