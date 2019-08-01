Eamonn Holmes in 'racism row' as he threatens to SUE This Morning viewer in wake of Meghan Markle comments

Eamonn Holmes has threatened to sue a This Morning viewer after they seemed to insinuate he was racist for his negative comments about Meghan Markle

Eamonn Holmes has found himself in a 'racism' row after his comments that Meghan Markle is 'up her own backside' during a chat on This Morning yesterday.

He and wife Ruth Langsford were discussing 'Is Meghan being unfairly criticised?' in the wake of the royal refusing to share details of her son Archie, who is three months old, with the public.

Eamonn and Ruth discussed Meghan Markle on This Morning. Picture: ITV

It was also in response to reports that she asked a bodyguard to reprimand a man who she thought was taking a photo of her at Wimbledon.

Eamonn and Ruth posed the question to Canadian reporter Lainey Lui, saying: "All these restrictions come along: don't take pictures of me, we are not going to tell you who the godparents of our children are, we are not even going to tell you the name of our new pet dog.

"It seems to be a bit distant, especially since they are taking money from the public purse. Could you offer her some PR advice?"

Lainey defended Meghan, arguing that the blame is 'landing' solely on her.

Eamonn then replied: "You do know why it's landing on her, if you have an uppity attitude, you're only through the door two minutes, and then suddenly you're sitting at Wimbledon and you're royal protection people are saying ' no photographs', you do know as a reporter you'd be the first writing that they are right up their own backside. You would."

Eamonn criticised Meghan's behaviour on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

Lainey then added: "I wouldn't want Beyonce to have somebody jamming his/her phone up in her face while watching Wimbledon. I think the dude was right in there, and there are lots of photographers standing around. I don't know why he has to run up and get the phone in her face."

Eamonn then insisted that the phone was 'not in Meghan's face', adding: "Goes with the job, surely? It turns out the man was taking a selfie."

Ruth then chimed in: "Eamonn mentioned the public purse, they are living in Frogmore cottage and the estimated bill is coming to £3 million. Can you understand why a lot of the British public are saying 'Hang on, we are paying for the refurbishment of your home, why can't you share with us the name of your dogs, or take a selfie, when we are basically paying for your lifestyle?"

Lainey added: "It's completely valid to have criticism on how the British royals spend money. I do think there is a line. What benefit is it to us to know the names of the dogs?"

Ruth said: "Why not? What harm does it do? I understand what you're saying who cares? But some people just like to know."

Eamonn then told royal historian Professor Kate Williams: "What I'm trying to say, it doesn't seem to be done in a willing, joyous and inclusive way."

Meghan Markle reportedly accused a man of taking her photo at Wimbledon. Picture: PA

However, many viewers weren't impressed by the segment - and one took to Twitter to incinuate that the presenting duo were 'racist'.

One viewer ranted: Working from home so getting to see the inherent racism of the British media as personified by @EamonnHolmes & @RuthieeL who are currently unashamedly bashing Meghan Markle live on @thismorning."

Eamonn did not take kindly to the tweet, retorting: "What a stupid bigoted arse you are . U r typical of the sort who only want your questions asked. Our job us to ask questions. That's what we did and we did it very well. Call me racist again and I will sue your bigoted stupid arse off you."

What a stupid bigoted arse you are .

U r typical of the sort who only want your questions asked. Our job us to ask questions. That's what we did and we diditvery well.

Call me racist again and I will sue your bigoted stupid arse off you. — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) July 31, 2019

In another tweet, he added: "The very idea we have to defend ourselves. The public initially loved Megan .... and Harry is sooo popular. Don't shoot the messenger over such own goals. This all could so easily be turned around. They could do worse than consult a few Media people like ourselves."