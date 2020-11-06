What is Emma Roberts' net worth? Your need-to-know on the Holidate star

Your need-to-know on Emma Roberts. Picture: Instagram/Emma Roberts

Holidate is the latest Netflix romcom to have us all hooked - here's your need-to-know on star Emma Roberts, including pregnancy, net worth and previous films.

Christmas will look very different for many of us this year, but one thing you can always rely on is the influx of seasonal Netflix films to keep us occupied throughout the festive period.

The latest of these is Holidate, which stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as Sloane and Jackson, two strangers who agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones to holiday events.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know Emma Roberts from hit films and TV shows including Wild Child, Unfabulous and American Horror Story - here's your need-to-know on the actress.

Emma Roberts stars in Holidate. Picture: Netflix

Who is Emma Roberts? What's her age and background?

Emma, 29, is an American actress from New York.

She shot to fame as a child in the hit Nickelodeon show Unfabulous, in which she played Addie Singer.

Since then, she has had a successful acting career - starring in films like Wild Child, We're The Millers, Nerve and Scream 4.

She is also a regular star of American Horror Story.

Is Emma Roberts related to Julia Roberts?

She is! Emma is Julia's niece, as her dad - Eric Roberts - is Julia's brother.

What is Emma Roberts' net worth?

Emma is reportedly worth around $25 million (around £19 million).

Does Emma Roberts have a boyfriend?

Emma has been dating Garrett Hedlund, 35, since 2019, and the pair are expecting their first baby together.

Emma confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, posting a photo of she and Garrett with her baby bump on display alongside the caption: Me...and my two favorite guys 💙💙".

Who else has Emma Roberts dated?

She was previously romantically linked with her Wild Child co-star Alex Pettyfer, who tattooed his initials on her fingers.

Emma was in a relationship with her AHS co-star Evan Peters for four years, and the pair were also briefly engaged.

Is Emma Roberts on Instagram?

You can follow Emma on Instagram @emmaroberts.

Is there a trailer for Holidate?

You can watch the official trailer below:

