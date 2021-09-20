First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths diagnosed with bowel cancer

20 September 2021, 12:50

Merlin Griffiths was diagnosed with bowel cancer six weeks ago
Merlin Griffiths was diagnosed with bowel cancer six weeks ago. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram - Merlin Griffiths
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

He revealed he is battling stage three bowel cancer after being diagnosed back in June.

First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths, 46, has announced he is battling bowel cancer.

The TV star – famous for prepping the diners at the First Dates restaurant with a drink and some advice – was diagnosed back in June 2021 after suffering pain in this stomach.

Merlin, who thought the pain was being caused by scar tissue from a car accident he had when he was 20-years-old, was told by doctors that he has a 4.5cm stage three tumour.

Experts have told the TV star, who is a father to seven-year-old Alix, that he has a 75 per cent chance of living beyond five more years.

Merlin Griffiths visited the doctor after suffering from pain in his stomach, something he thought was caused by scar tissue from an old wound
Merlin Griffiths visited the doctor after suffering from pain in his stomach, something he thought was caused by scar tissue from an old wound. Picture: Merlin Griffiths/Instagram

While the shocking news caused Merlin to "shed a tear in private", he has made it very clear he is ready to fight the cancer with everything as he prepares to face a year of treatment.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, he explained: "I won’t let it get the better of me.”

Merlin Griffiths said he is going to fight the cancer as he prepares for a year of treatment
Merlin Griffiths said he is going to fight the cancer as he prepares for a year of treatment. Picture: Channel 4

He continued to tell the publication: "The tumour has breached the colon. It’s wanting to move into the tissues surrounding it. But importantly, it hasn’t got into the lymph yet, meaning it’s not spread."

Merlin added: "I chose to lead my life as normal, to stick to the facts about it, and to keep putting one step in front of the other."

Merlin Griffiths is the bartender in the First Dates restaurant, and often breaks the ice when the couples first meet
Merlin Griffiths is the bartender in the First Dates restaurant, and often breaks the ice when the couples first meet. Picture: Channel 4

Merlin, who has a partner called Lucile and a daughter called Alix, opened up about the moment he told his child he had cancer.

He recalled: "I said, ‘Dad’s got cancer’. She said, ‘Is that bad, Dad?’

“I said, ‘Yes, it’s very serious but I think it should be OK. Modern medicine’s great and if anything changes I’ll let you know.’"

He added: “She understands that people can die but I told her cancer comes in different varieties and in different ways too – and that many people come through it.”

Merlin Griffiths is the father to seven-year-old Alix, who he has told about his illness
Merlin Griffiths is the father to seven-year-old Alix, who he has told about his illness. Picture: Instagram/Merlin Griffiths

Speaking of telling his First Dates co-star Fred about the diagnosis, he said: "Fred was lovely and encouraging. He asked me how it has changed my life.

“I told him, ‘You either let it or you don’t. If you let it, it can take you down some pretty dark places’."

But he added: "I want to stack the decks in my favour, which means I’m going to remain broadly positive and resilient.”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Stacey shared the bump pictures on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares stunning baby bump pictures taken by her father
Where was Sex Education filmed?

Where is Netflix series Sex Education filmed?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on the actor who plays Isaac in Sex Education

Who is Sex Education star George Robinson?

TV & Movies

When is Sex Education set?

What era is Sex Education set in?

TV & Movies

Who is in the Sex Education cast?

Who is in the cast of Sex Education season three?

TV & Movies

Where is Netflix's Sex Education set?

Where is Sex Education set and is the school American or British?

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there?

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Asa Butterfield

Who plays Otis in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Asa Butterfield is 24

Sex Education cast real ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Aimee Lou Wood

Who is Aimee Lou Wood? The Sex Education star's age, Instagram and boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Sex Education's Aimee and Connor split up last year

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood opens up about split from boyfriend and co-star Connor Swindells
Mikael Persbrandt plays Jakob in Sex Education

Who plays Jakob in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Will there be a season four of Sex Education?

Sex Education season four: will there be another series of the Netflix show?

TV & Movies

Will there be a fourth season of Sex Education?

Aimee Lou Wood on whether there will be a Sex Education season four

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Sex Education newcomer Dua Saleh

Who plays Cal in Sex Education? Dua Saleh's Instagram and other work revealed