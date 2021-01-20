Why isn't waitress Laura Tott on the new series of First Dates?

Laura Tott has revealed why she isn't on First Dates. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/Laura Tott

By Polly Foreman

Where is Laura Tott and why did she leave First Dates? The waitress has opened up about her decision to leave the show.

First Dates is back with a brand-new series and fancy new restaurant, and we can't wait to see what the new set of singles have in store.

The show has moved to away from London for the first time, and is being filmed at The Refinery in Spinningfields, Manchester.

To coincide with the move, the show has added a number of new members of staff, but familiar faces including Merlin Griffiths, Fred Sirieix and Cici Coleman have returned.

One of the waiting staff who hasn't returned for the new series is Laura Tott, who has opened up about her reasoning for leaving.

Laura won't be returning for First Dates this series. Picture: Channel 4

Why has Laura Tott left First Dates?

Opening up about why she left the show, Laura said that producers wanted "some new local faces among the old faces" and that her job as a paramedic would have made it difficult to travel to Manchester.

Taking to Instagram, she released a statement saying: "As you can see, I do not appear in this new series of First Dates.

"They have moved up north to a new restaurant and wanted to freshen up the team for this series with some new local faces among the old faces, so I will not be featuring in this new series of First Dates unfortunately.

"To be honest, I don't actually know how I would have fit filming in this year with working during the pandemic, I've needed every day off to chill out so it's actually been a welcome break. I've missed the whole team though, that's for sure."

She added: "First dates have decided to freshen up the team a little ahead of moving to the new restaurant in Manchester, so there will be a few new waiters/waitresses in this series.

"Unfortunately I won’t be appearing in this new series but hoping to be back real soon. Can’t wait to watch ❤️❤️

When is First Dates on Channel 4?

First Dates is on Tuesdays at 10pm on Channel 4.

