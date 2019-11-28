Gary Rhodes cause of death: TV chef died of 'natural causes' while filming

28 November 2019, 08:07

Gary Rhodes sadly passed away on 26 November
Gary Rhodes sadly passed away on 26 November. Picture: PA/Getty

The TV chef fell ill while filming his new ITV show in Dubai.

Gary Rhodes died of 'natural causes' after becoming ill 'very suddenly' while filming his ITV show in Dubai, it has been claimed.

The TV chef died aged 59 with his wife by his side - and his death is said to have come as a complete shock.

Gary died with his wife by his side
Gary died with his wife by his side. Picture: PA

His cause of death has not been announced by the family, but Dubai Police have released a statement saying that the chef "died of natural causes".

Rock Oyster Media and Goldfinch TV, who were working with Gary on the new show, said: "Gary was in the middle of filming a wonderful new series with Rock Oyster Media for ITV from his base in Dubai.

John reportedly died of 'natural causes'
John reportedly died of 'natural causes'. Picture: PA

"Gary was taken ill very suddenly at home during a break in filming and died a short time afterwards.

"Production was obviously halted as soon as Gary was taken ill and members of the Rock Oyster Team remain in Dubai to support the family as best they can."

Gary Rhodes was famed for his spiky hair
Gary Rhodes was famed for his spiky hair. Picture: PA

Gary's family released a statement saying: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

