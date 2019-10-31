Gemma Collins lands whopping £1.1m deal to become the face of Poundland's homeware collection

The GC has reportedly signed a deal with Poundland. Picture: Getty

The GC has landed a lucrative deal with Poundland to be the face of their upcoming home collection

Gemma Collins has reportedly landed a lucrative deal with budget high street chain Poundland.

The Diva Forever star, 38, is said to be earning £1.1million to be the face of their new homeware collection.

Read more: The Chase star Mark Labbett shows off dramatic weight loss following marriage fallout

A source told The Sun: “Gemma was app­roach­ed by Poundland to become the new face of their homeware range earlier this year and she struck a hard bargain.

“It’s one of the biggest endorsement deals ever signed by the chain but they know everything The GC touches turns to gold. They think it will pay dividends in the long run.

Read more: Holly Willoughby screams in terror during hilarious I’m A Celeb style challenge live on This Morning

“Gemma will be fronting a range of cleaning products and soft furnishings, all of which have been endorsed by her.

“Poundland want to lift their status on the high street and by getting Gemma involved, they think they can add a touch of sparkle to their products. And her involvement will encourage her younger fan base into the store.”

Gemma hit headlines earlier this week after fans noted she looked 'unrecognisable' in an Instagram pic.

Gemma Collins was unrecognisable in a recent Instagram snap. Picture: Instagram

The Diva Forever star has lost three stone in total, but recently revealed that she plans to lose more.

She told The Sun: "I'd be really happy if I lost six stone as that would bring me down to 12 stone and a size 16."

Gemma also added that part of the reason she wants to lose weight is so she can get a boob job, saying: "My boobs are so big and I want to get them reduced in January, but I have to lose three stone before they can operate.

"My boobs are 38GG now and I think I will go down to a C or a D-cup. The operation is all booked in. I think when you have big boobs, they can make you look bigger and I would just love to never ever wear a bra again."

NOW READ:

Coleen Nolan says Strictly bosses 'won't let her on' as she begs them to sign her up for the next series