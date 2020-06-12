Gemma Collins shows off continued weight loss on Instagram after shedding three stone

Gemma Collins showed off her recent weight loss in a metallic gold raincoat.

Gemma Collins has showed off her recent three-stone weight loss on Instagram, posing in a metallic gold raincoat and large sunglasses.

The former TOWIE star, 39, wrote alongside the snap: "I just crack myself up !!! Lol once a sales girl always a sales girl love this jacket GOLDIE ONLINE NOW thank you to Hayden for taking this".

Gemma looked noticeably slimmer in the Instagram video. Picture: Instagram

Gemma's post comes after she revealed that the weight gain she experienced in her twenties was down to Polycystic Ovaries Syndrome (PCOS).

Sharing a series of photos of herself looking 'very slim', she wrote: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since.

"However I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most, sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments !!!

"I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME !

"Lots of people have bullied me taunted me and also early on in the industry loose weight Your too fat to promote my brand !!! It’s endless !!!

"Cough cough .... where are you people now. WHERE AM I, RISE HIGHER. Always BELIEVE IN YOU. my heart has always been the same no matter of my size" [sic].

Gemma has lost a whopping three-stone in the last year, and she previously revealed her slimmed-down frame was due to controversial 'Skinny Jab' injections.

She previously wrote on Instagram: "Lots of you been asking me how I am looking so good 🧡🌸🧡"

"I need to tell about how amazing the team at Skinny Jab have been throughout lockdown.

"I think it’s safe to say we’ve all had those days over these past month where we’ve felt very low with no motivation to do anything. But keeping on track of my weightloss and continuing to stay motivated has never been easier with skinny jab on board. Honestly, Caroline and her team have been the best support!

