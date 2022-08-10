Grease's Rizzo releases moving statement following death of Olivia Newton-John

Grease's Stockard Channing has spoken out following the death of Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Stockard Channing played Rizzo in Grease alongside Olivia Newton-John as Sandy.

Stockard Channing, 78, has released an emotional statement about her Grease co-star and friend Olivia Newton-John following the actress and singer's death.

Olivia, who played Sandy in the hit 1978 movie-musical, passed away on Monday following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Since the news was announced, Olivia's Grease co-stars have been paying tribute to their beloved friend, including actress Stockard, who played Betty Rizzo.

Stockard released a statement to People where she said that Olivia was "the essence of summer".

Stockard Channing starred as Rizzo alongside Olivia Newton-John as Sandy in the hit 1978 movie-musical. Picture: Alamy

The full statement reads: "I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being.

"Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."

Another of the Pink Ladies, Didi Conn, 71, also spoke publicly about her friend and former co-star this week following the news of her death.

Stockard Channing said that Olivia Newton-John was 'the essence of summer'. Picture: Alamy

Didi, who played Frenchy in Grease, appeared on The Morning Show, where she said that Olivia was a "giving, loving, beautiful person."

She reflected on their friendship following the movie, explaining: "It began a friendship that deepened when she got cancer. All of a sudden this major pop star, all that became important was getting well."

Didi Conn and Dinah Manoff also paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John following her death. Picture: Alamy

Dinah Manoff, 66, who played Pink Lady Marty Maraschino, also paid tribute to Olivia with the following statement: "As many will tell you, Olivia Newton-John was one of the kindest, most generous souls ever to grace the earth, and I was one lucky Pink Lady to have spent time with her during the filming of Grease.

"She brought light and laughter wherever she went. My deepest condolences to her family and friends during their time of great loss."

This comes after John Travolta, who played Sandy's love interest Danny, left fans in tears with his final goodbye to Olivia.

He wrote on his social media: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

