Katie Price's son Harvey could be in intensive care 'for weeks' as he is 'still seriously ill'

Harvey Price is reportedly still 'seriously ill'. Picture: PA/Instagram- Katie Price

By Alice Dear

Harvey Price remains in intensive care after he was rushed to hospital last weekend.

Katie Price's son, Harvey, who is 18-years-old, was rushed to hospital on Sunday night with a temperature of 42 degrees and breathing problems.

The model, 42, confirmed her son was in intensive care following the hospital dash, and later added that his medical condition was "complex".

Now, according to reports, it has been revealed Harvey could spend weeks in intensive care.

Katie Price confirmed Harvey is still in intensive care. Picture: PA

A source close to Katie's family told The Sun Online: "Harvey's a fighter and being very brave, but he's not out of the woods yet.

"He's still very seriously ill and could be in intensive care for weeks yet. His health issues are so complicated that everyone wants to make sure everything is treated."

They added that the situation is "heartbreaking" for Katie, whose rep released the comment: "Harvey remains as a patient in ICU and is expected to be in hospital for a little while yet."

Harvey was rushed to hospital on Sunday evening. Picture: Instagram-Katie Price

On Sunday evening, Katie confirmed Harvey was in hospital, sharing an old picture of the two of them on her Instagram page with the caption: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands.

"I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable."

Katie's daughter and son, Junior and Princess, have now commented on the post of Harvey, with one writing, "Love you big bro", and the other: "I love you harv soo much".

Katie's ex, Peter Andre, later revealed he was "praying" for his former stepson, commenting a praying hands emoji on Katie's post.

