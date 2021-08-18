Exclusive

Henry Golding says he can’t wait to watch his films with newborn daughter as he opens up on fatherhood

By Naomi Bartram

Hollywood star Henry Golding has opened up to Heart.co.uk about being a new dad.

Henry Golding has opened up about being a new dad, after welcoming his daughter with wife Liv Lo back in March.

The actor has been a very busy man over the past few months, with his new film Snake Eyes hitting cinemas in the UK this week.

But the 34-year-old has said he can’t wait to sit down with his daughter in a few years time and watch his movies.

Henry Golding welcomed his daughter in March 2021. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, Henry joked: “I think I’m going to have to do some Paw Patrol movies or some animated films just to get her on my stuff early.”

He then went on: “I have an animated film I’m working on that’s coming out next year, but she’ll still be too young.

“So I think as soon as she can recognise my voice and see me on screen that’s when I’ll plant her down and go through the entire list.”

The actor shot to fame in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians, before going on to star in hits such as A Simple Favour, Last Christmas and The Gentleman.

Despite having to slow down over the past year and a half due to coronavirus, Henry told us it has given him a chance to focus on his loved ones with no distractions.

“It’s been a wonderful time just spending time with family,” he said.

“To be able to allocate that time and have no distractions going through the whole pregnancy and then finally she was born end of March.

“We’ve had the most magnificent time.”

Henry’s wife and daughter spent some time in London with him before flying home to Australia earlier this year.

But he has been able to stay close to his little one with daily videos and FaceTimes, as he added: “It’s tough being away, but it’s what we do and what we love to do.”

Henry Golding starred in A Simple Favour. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Henry’s new movie is released on August 18 and is part of the G.I. Joe universe.

He plays the main character who is welcomed into the Arashikage, an ancient Japanese clan, after saving the life of their heir.

They then take him into their home and teach him the ways of the ninja warrior.

Opening up about how physically demanding filming was, Henry said: “We trained continuously for a solid two months.

“All of the actors really put in their greatest efforts to make sure we were able to do everything you see on the screen as we wanted to make sure it was as authentically us.

“Of course we have an amazing stunt team that took all the big hits and the big dives and jumping from cars and crashing into things for us, but we wanted to make sure the combat stayed as realistic as possible.”