Holly Willoughby reveals adorable meaning behind daughter's name

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her daughter's name. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

The This Morning presenter has opened up on the real reason she named her daughter "Belle".

While Holly Willoughby chooses to keep her children out of the public spotlight, the mum-of-three has now given fans a sweet insight into her family life.

The This Morning star shares kids Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, four, with husband Dan Baldwin.

And during a trip to Disneyland Paris for the launch of the brand new The Lion King and Jungle Festival, 38-year-old Holly revealed the inspiration for her second-born child.

When asked which Disney character she most identifies with, Holly explained: "I'm going to have to choose Belle because I think she's got real 'girl power' and my daughter’s called Belle."

Before joking: "I named my daughter after my favourite Disney princess. I think that sort of says it all."

Belle is the name of the main character of Beauty And The Beast, which follows a princess as she falls in love with bewitched a prince.

Holly - who was joined at the event by Coronation Street stars Lucy Fallon and Helen Flanagan - has previously opened up about her daughter, admitting she’s “a bit of a tomboy.”

"She's girly, but she's also a bit of a tomboy too,” she said.

“She's got a little team she plays for, but she'll be playing it in a Cinderella dress."

And Holly also treated fans to an adorable photo of her only daughter last month.

In the snap, the TV star and her eight-year-old were pictured sitting outdoors leaning in to smell a large pink rose.

"Belle," she simply wrote on Instagram alongside an emoji of a red rose.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, as one said: "Beautiful mother-daughter moment, lovely photo to cherish."

"No better love than the love for your children,” said another, while a third added: "Such beauty the pair of you. Takes after her mummy.”

This comes after Holly previously opened up about having her handful looking after three children and holding down a full-time job.

Explaining she probably won’t have any more children, she said: "You've got to remember that I’ve got three. My bedtime is my real one on one time with them, a proper sit down, that’s one of my main reasons I don’t think I’m going to have another.

"The time it takes for me to go to one bed, to the next bed, to the next bed and spend that time, it would be my whole evening and I’d have to divide that time."

She added: "I don’t want to do that, because it’s quite a special time and I love that bit."