Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-host looks glamorous in iridescent Narces gown

Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a Narces gown for Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby channelled her inner film-star for movie week on Sunday night's Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice returned to ITV screens on Sunday night for a special occasion, movie night.

And while it's the celebrities and their professional skaters who are looking to impress, host Holly Willoughby stole the show as she channelled her inner movie star.

For the live show, Phillip Schofield's co-host looked stunning in a white iridescent gown by Narces.

Holly Willoughby channelled her inner movie star for the show. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

The This Morning host styled the dress with heels by Gina Shoes and jewellery by Stephen Webster.

The mother of three, 38, wore her hair down with a soft waves and her makeup dewy and fresh, finishing it off with a pink lipstick.

Fans of the star were quick to compliment her look, which some said looked like a mix between Frozen and Splash.

Holly Willoughby wore her hair down with a soft wave and a soft makeup look for the live show. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

One person commented: "Looking very gorgeous there Holly", while another added: "Such a beautiful dress for a beautiful Princess".

Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield have just returned from a week off over half term, where Holly had spent some time skiing.

Phillip had also taken a trip, and headed to Paris with his wife, Stephanie, and their two daughters, Molly and Ruby, for some quality time together.

This trip came just a few weeks after the This Morning host revealed to the world he was gay.

