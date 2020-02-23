Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-host looks glamorous in iridescent Narces gown

23 February 2020, 17:56

Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a Narces gown for Dancing On Ice
Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a Narces gown for Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby channelled her inner film-star for movie week on Sunday night's Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice returned to ITV screens on Sunday night for a special occasion, movie night.

And while it's the celebrities and their professional skaters who are looking to impress, host Holly Willoughby stole the show as she channelled her inner movie star.

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield cries as Holly Willoughby pleads for 'kindness' during Dancing On Ice tribute to Caroline Flack

For the live show, Phillip Schofield's co-host looked stunning in a white iridescent gown by Narces.

Holly Willoughby channelled her inner movie star for the show
Holly Willoughby channelled her inner movie star for the show. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

The This Morning host styled the dress with heels by Gina Shoes and jewellery by Stephen Webster.

The mother of three, 38, wore her hair down with a soft waves and her makeup dewy and fresh, finishing it off with a pink lipstick.

Fans of the star were quick to compliment her look, which some said looked like a mix between Frozen and Splash.

Holly Willoughby wore her hair down with a soft wave and a soft makeup look for the live show
Holly Willoughby wore her hair down with a soft wave and a soft makeup look for the live show. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

One person commented: "Looking very gorgeous there Holly", while another added: "Such a beautiful dress for a beautiful Princess".

Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield have just returned from a week off over half term, where Holly had spent some time skiing.

Phillip had also taken a trip, and headed to Paris with his wife, Stephanie, and their two daughters, Molly and Ruby, for some quality time together.

This trip came just a few weeks after the This Morning host revealed to the world he was gay.

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield enjoys family trip to Paris with wife and daughters after coming out as gay

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Mrs Hinch at Disney

Mrs. Hinch wows fans with unseen photos from her 30th birthday trip to Disneyland Paris
The singer-songwriter lives with his parents

Inside Lewis Capaldi’s home - which the superstar shares with his mum and dad and sleeps in his childhood bedroom
Zara McDermott shares her weight loss

Love Island’s Zara McDermott hits back after trolls question her weight loss

TV & Movies

Stacey's clever crayon organisation idea

Super organised Stacey Solomon shares brilliant crayon hack that keeps kids’ craft stuff neat

Lifestyle

James Lock has teased details of the TOWIE reunion

James Lock confirms original TOWIE cast members are ‘in talks’ to return for 10th anniversary

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

How to apply for the summer series of Love Island

When does summer Love Island start and how to apply to be a contestant

TV & Movies

Ian and Lynn take down The Beast

Tensions boil over on The Chase as ‘The Beast’ Mark Labbett punches a wall after losing £30k

TV & Movies

Jessica's colourful and cosy home

Inside Hollyoaks veteran Jessica Fox’s quirky home complete with bright walls and vintage furniture

TV & Movies

Cheryl getting ready to film BBC's Greatest Dancer

Cheryl Tweedy confuses viewers as she shows off green eyes on the Greatest Dancer

Music

Sharon learns the heartbreaking news

EastEnders fans divided as Sharon Watts’ son drowns as she gives birth to Keanu’s love child

TV & Movies

The Friends reunion is officially happening

Jennifer Aniston finally confirms Friends is returning

TV & Movies