This Morning's Holly Willoughby defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during tense ‘private christening’ debate

This Morning's Holly Willoughby defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during tense ‘private christening’ debate. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Emma Clarke

During a debate on This Morning, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield defended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to have a private christening ceremony for their new son, Archie Harrison.

Following reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be having a private christening ceremony for their firstborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, there has been a lot of debate around whether we as the public have the right to see the event, or whether it was okay to remain a private occasion.

Talking about the decision to celebrate privately on This Morning were presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, as well as journalist Lebby Eyres.

Eyres furiously went in on the royals, claiming: "We have a public right to see Archie. We've seen these two photos of him. It's very celebrity - it's not royal."

She added: "That's not privacy, that's control. If anything, it's whipping up a frenzy."

A second journalist interjected, questioning: "But do you want to watch two hours of a baby being bathed? The tax payer doesn't have a right, it doesn't work like that. They [Meghan and harry] get to decide what they do and don't do with the baby."

This Morning hosted a debate on whether Meghan and Harry were right to celebrate Archie's christening in private. Picture: ITV / This Morning

Phillip then chimed in, speaking about how Meghan had been "vilified" by the press, saying: "If it [the christening] had been televised, or they gave a bit more, she [Meghan] wouldn't win on that - it'd be 'too celebrity'".

Holly also clapped back at Eyres, commenting: "It's all very directed at Meghan - why is there such a downer on her?"

Willoughby continued defending the royals' decision, adding: "I'm sure we will see a picture - just one that they choose to show us."

Since, This Morning viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the debate.

One viewer wrote: "I'd control when and how people saw my son if I was Meghan and Harry too. Look how his mother was hounded by the press. Who wants a repeat of that? Just leave them alone."

Another said: "No matter what Harry and Meghan choose to do with their son someone will always have something to moan about."

A third also supported this viewpoint, adding: "We don’t have a “right” to see photos of Archie or being involved in any aspect of Harry and Meghan’s life. This is their first baby, they are a newly married couple and want to enjoy this time. Their private life can be private if they choose."

I'd control when and how people saw my son if I was Meghan and Harry too. Look how his mother was hounded by the press. Who wants a repeat of that? Just leave them alone. #thismorning — Sara (@DoubleTreble_) July 1, 2019

No matter what Harry and Meghan choose to do with their son someone will always have something to moan about #ThisMorning — Chan Dutton (@vamplacey) July 1, 2019

We don’t have a “right” to see photos of Archie or being involved in any aspect of Harry and Meghan’s life. This is their first baby, they are a newly married couple and want to enjoy this time. Their private life can be private if they choose #ThisMorning — ShaunaLovesYou3000 (@shaunadennett09) July 1, 2019

While the majority do side with Meghan and Harry, others are more critical about their decision to keep Archie out of the public eye.

One tweet read: "I like Meghan and Harry but the Christening shouldn't be private as they are public figures and are working royals. Tax payers have paid a lot for them e.g the wedding, cottage etc. The least they can do is allow a few pictures. Just like William and Kate done."

What do we know about the christening so far?

Instead of a big affair with a formal photocall after, as was the case with Archie's cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Meghan and Harry have decided on a private event, with just a few members of family present.

While it's been confirmed the christening will take place in Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel - where Meghan and Harry were married last year - on July 6, details remain scarce.

It is also the same venue where Princess Eugenie married her husband Jack Brooksbank last October, and where Lady Gabriella Windsor wed financier Thomas Kingston this May.