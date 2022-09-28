Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red skirt from Wyse

28 September 2022, 09:55

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red skirt
Holly Willoughby is wearing a red skirt. Picture: Instagram

Where is Holly Willoughby's skirt from? Here's what we know...

Holly Willoughby is back on our screens for another instalment of This Morning.

And with the weather turning very cold and dark, the 41-year-old has given us an autumnal look on the show.

The button through midi skirt is cut to hit at midcalf, with an A-line shape and in a delicious shade of mulberry.

From Wyse London, the piece is on sale for a whopping £345, so it doesn't come cheap.

She's paired it with a white shirt from & Other Stories, giving it the perfect smart casual vibe.

While Holly has paired the look with staple nude heels from Gianvito Rossi - priced at £535 - we think this piece would also look great with a pair of white trainers.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary now take over on a Friday.

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Wyse
Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Wyse. Picture: Wyse

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas.

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

During the first lockdown, she released her autumn 2020 collection, posing for pictures from her own home.

She also recently shared her brand new project 'Wylde Moon', which the presenter describes as a 'beautiful online space' where she can share the things she loves.

She told her followers: "I'm so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.

"It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

"Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon. This is just the beginning, so dive in."

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Love Island stars Mollie and George are now step siblings

Love Island stars become step-siblings after their parents get married

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil has been 'misrepresented', say ITV bosses

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were 'misrepresented' over ‘queue jump’ controversy, says ITV boss
Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have paired up on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Where are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray now?

TV & Movies

The full I'm A Celebrity All Stars line up has been 'revealed'

Full I’m A Celebrity All Stars line up ‘revealed’ including Joe Swash and Gillian McKeith

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK finishes in October

When is the Married at First Sight UK 2022 finale and will there be a reunion?

TV & Movies

Here's who could make the most money from Gogglebox

Gogglebox 'rich list' reveals top earning stars who can make £2,000 on Instagram

Gogglebox

An electric blanket is a good alternative to putting the heating on every evening

People are raving about this £25 electric blanket which 'costs from 1p a night'

Money

MAFS UK's Kasia is a businessowner

How old is Kasia from Married at First Sight UK and what does she do?

TV & Movies

Alice Beer claimed microwaves haven't been used since the 1980s

This Morning's Alice Beer says 'untrendy' microwaves haven't been used since the 1980s

This Morning

Married at First Sight UK is on Monday to Thursdays

What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

TV & Movies

Joe Frost's character was killed off in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Joe Frost's life as character Leo Thompkins is killed

TV & Movies

A bride was left in tears on This Morning

Bride in tears as This Morning reveal they will pay for honeymoon with her bridesmaids

This Morning

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

TV & Movies

The cast of Karen Pirie revealed

Karen Pirie cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Rakhee Thakrar and Steve John Shepherd?

TV & Movies