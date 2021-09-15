Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot dress from LK Bennett

15 September 2021, 09:41

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett. Picture: Instagram

How to get Holly Willoughby's polka dot red dress from LK Bennett...

If you're looking for some serious style inspiration, look no further than Holly Willoughby.

The star has only been back on This Morning for a few days, but she has already given us some amazing outfits.

Opting for a tea dress, the piece has a Seventies twist with an a-line skirt.

Crafted from red and cream silk, it has a 'string of pearls' print, a pointed collar and long sleeves.

The dress also features a half placket of sparkling crystal buttons, pleat detail to the bust, a nipped waist and a floaty knee-length skirt.

From LK Bennett, it is currently on sale for £359 and comes in sizes 6-18.

While Holly has paired the look with staple nude heels from Gianvito Rossi - priced at £535 - wear it with trainers or boots to make it a little more autumnal.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby is wearing a polka dot dress from LK Bennett
Holly Willoughby is wearing a polka dot dress from LK Bennett. Picture: LK Bennett

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary now take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford step in.

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

During the first lockdown, she released her autumn 2020 collection, posing for pictures from her own home.

She also recently shared a dress from her latest collection ready for summer, along with the caption: "Think pink! Summer sunshine, picnics in the park, lunch with the girls… having somewhere to go and people to see still feels like such a treat… loving this dress from @marksandspencer … that colour!".

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

