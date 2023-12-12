Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry's final days in first interview since his death

12 December 2023, 13:40 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 13:46

Jen hopes he will be remembered as "he&squot;d love to be".
Jen hopes he will be remembered as "he'd love to be". Picture: Alamy

The Friends star said her close friend was "happy" in the weeks leading up to his tragic passing.

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's final moments in her first official interview since his shock death.

The Friends star, 54, revealed her close friend and co-star of 10 years was "happy" and "healthy" in the days before he passed away.

The actress, who starred alongside 'Matty' as Rachel Green in the hit 90s sitcom, wiped away tears as she talked about the pair's last ever conversation.

Admitting she spoke to the actor over text just hours before he lost his life, Jen told Variety he was feeling great and focusing on himself.

The pair shared an incredibly close bond.
The pair shared an incredibly close bond. Picture: Alamy

Sitting next to her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon for the emotional conversation, she said: "He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.

"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy."

"I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy," she continued during the emotional chat.

"He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do.

"Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out on Matthew Perry's final moments.
Jennifer Aniston has spoken out on Matthew Perry's final moments. Picture: Alamy

Matthew, who played funnyman Chandler Bing in Friends for an entire decade, was just 54 when he was found unresponsive at his LA home on Saturday 28th October.

It is not yet known exactly what caused the comedy icon's heart to stop as the initial post-mortem ended with 'inconclusive' results.

Following his passing, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow released a joint statement, admitting they were "utterly devastated" by his death.

The famous five-some wrote: "We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Cast mates, former colleagues, close friends and his ex-fiancé Molly Hurwitz also paid tribute to the star, sharing sweet stories and loving memories online.

The Friends star said she was texting him the day he died.
The Friends star said she was texting him the day he died. Picture: Alamy

Days later, Jen released a separate tribute to her close pal alongside a black and white photo featuring the duo laughing on set.

She wrote: "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love.

"Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA.

"We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.

"For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that.

"He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."

She continued: "In the last couple weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?”

"Rest little brother. You always made my day… ❤️🕊️."

