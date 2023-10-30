Live

Matthew Perry death latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars pay tribute

Matthew Perry latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars mourn loss. Picture: Getty / Matt LeBlanc - Instagram

While Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow remain silent on the death of Matthew Perry, a source has said the actors are 'reeling'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew Perry's initial post-mortem has been found to be "inconclusive" as further investigations continue to establish the Friends actor's cause of death.

The actor, who who only 54-years-old, was found dead at his home in LA on Saturday, 28th October with his family later paying tribute to their "beloved son and brother".

While Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow continue to deal with the shocking news in private, a source has said the group are "reeling" over the loss of "their brother".

Matthew played Chandler Bing for 10 years on the hit sitcom Friends alongside Jennifer, Courtney, Matt, David and Lisa (as Rachel, Monica, Joey, Ross and Phoebe) from 1994 - 2004.