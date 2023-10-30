Live

Matthew Perry death latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars pay tribute

30 October 2023, 11:28 | Updated: 30 October 2023, 13:29

Matthew Perry latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars mourn loss
Matthew Perry latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars mourn loss. Picture: Getty / Matt LeBlanc - Instagram

While Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow remain silent on the death of Matthew Perry, a source has said the actors are 'reeling'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matthew Perry's initial post-mortem has been found to be "inconclusive" as further investigations continue to establish the Friends actor's cause of death.

The actor, who who only 54-years-old, was found dead at his home in LA on Saturday, 28th October with his family later paying tribute to their "beloved son and brother".

While Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow continue to deal with the shocking news in private, a source has said the group are "reeling" over the loss of "their brother".

Matthew played Chandler Bing for 10 years on the hit sitcom Friends alongside Jennifer, Courtney, Matt, David and Lisa (as Rachel, Monica, Joey, Ross and Phoebe) from 1994 - 2004.

Key Updates

  • An initial post-mortem into the death of Matthew Perry has found 'inconclusive' results

  • Further investigations continue to establish the cause of death

  • Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow remain silent as they mourn the loss of beloved friend 

  • Sources say the main cast of the hit sitcom are 'reeling from the loss of their brother' 

Gwyneth Paltrow remembers 'magical summer' with ex-boyfriend

Gwyneth Paltrow, who had a brief romance with Matthew Perry, took to social media as she recalled a "magical summer" they spent together.

Sharing a picture from Matthew's early acting days, the actress wrote: "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with.

"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was.

"We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Alice Dear

Friends cast to release joint statement

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc are reportedly planning to release a joint statement following the death of their co-star and friend Matthew Perry.

This is according to showbiz correspondent Kinsey Schofield who told GB News on Monday that the statement will be released in the coming days.

She said: "New information is that the core cast of Friends is currently working on a joint statement they can release.

"According to sources they are reeling about the death of Matthew Perry, they say that he was their brother, and that they fiercely protected him through some of his toughest times.

"They believe that this is incredibly unfair, according to one of Lisa Kudrow's friends, and no one saw this coming because they felt like he was in a really good place that he had one of his best years."

Alice Dear

Friends co-stars 'have lost a brother'

While Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow have not spoken publicly about his shocking death yet, a source has said the news has left them "reeling".

A source told PageSix: "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that's what Matty was - their brother."

They added: "It's just devastating."

Alice Dear

Matthew Perry's family 'heartbroken' by 'tragic loss'

On Sunday, 29th October, Matthew Perry's family broke their silence with a statement released to People. 

They said: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Alice Dear

Matthew Perry cause of death 'inconclusive' following initial post-mortem

Following the death of Matthew Perry at his LA home on Saturday, 28th October, an initial post-mortem has found "inconclusive" results.

Further investigations are now underway to confirm the actor's cause of death.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told CBS News here were “no obvious signs of trauma” as officials await toxicology tests. 

Alice Dear

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Matthew Perry dead: Friends co-stars pay heartbreaking tributes to actor

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars pay tribute to actor following tragic death

Stacey revealed a new member had joined the family.

Stacey Solomon welcomes 'newest member of family' to Pickle Cottage

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight finish?

Jay breaks her silence after Luke's cheating comments cause drama during the dinner party.

Married At First Sight's Jay breaks silence after 'difficult' dinner party

TV & Movies

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

TV & Movies

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle get into a physical fight which leads to Luke being removed from the show

Married At First Sight first look teases Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's explosive fight

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women.

Loose Women teases Stacey Solomon return as ITV shuts down quitting rumours

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare
The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

The Range announces five new Wilko stores will open in December.

Wilko stores will return to the UK high street before Christmas

Lifestyle

The extra charge was specified on the menu.

Mum furious as restaurant slaps $50 fine on food bill for kids' 'bad behaviour'

Parenting

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: Do the clocks go back or forward this weekend?

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley said has never and would never cheat as his recent comments left Jay Howard in tears.

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley defends himself over Jay Howard 'cheating' comments

It has been reported that only some of the Married At First Sight cast are still together

Married At First Sight: Only three couples still together as nine split

TV & Movies

Fans are wondering if JJ Slater and Ella Morgan are still in a relationship

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

TV & Movies

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba have faced obstacles on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight's Laura Vaughan breaks silence after grooms 'attack' relationship with Arthur Poremba

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella Morgan

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella Morgan
Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023: First look at rumoured line-up

Martin Lewis fans have recommended a warm accessory

Martin Lewis fans 'haven't used the heating' since buying wearable blanket

Lifestyle

The new changes are due to come into force in 2026.

Millions of households to get weekly food waste collections as new recycling rules announced

Lifestyle

Ella Morgan and JJ Slater have come under fire for their affair

Married At First Sight viewers furious as Ella Morgan and JJ Slater return to the show

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Ella and Erica in heated row as bride returns to experiment

Married At First Sight's Ella and Erica in heated row as bride returns to experiment

Ella Morgan and JJ Slater have returned to Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight first look reveals moment Ella Morgan and JJ Slater return to the show

TV & Movies

Primark brings back its 'iconic' Christmas wrapping paper bags.

Primark announces return of paper bags that can be used as wrapping paper

Lifestyle