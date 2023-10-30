Matthew Perry latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars mourn loss

Matthew Perry death latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars pay tribute
30 October 2023, 11:28 | Updated: 30 October 2023, 13:29
While Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow remain silent on the death of Matthew Perry, a source has said the actors are 'reeling'.
Listen to this article
Matthew Perry's initial post-mortem has been found to be "inconclusive" as further investigations continue to establish the Friends actor's cause of death.
The actor, who who only 54-years-old, was found dead at his home in LA on Saturday, 28th October with his family later paying tribute to their "beloved son and brother".
While Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow continue to deal with the shocking news in private, a source has said the group are "reeling" over the loss of "their brother".
Matthew played Chandler Bing for 10 years on the hit sitcom Friends alongside Jennifer, Courtney, Matt, David and Lisa (as Rachel, Monica, Joey, Ross and Phoebe) from 1994 - 2004.
Key Updates
An initial post-mortem into the death of Matthew Perry has found 'inconclusive' results
Further investigations continue to establish the cause of death
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow remain silent as they mourn the loss of beloved friend
Sources say the main cast of the hit sitcom are 'reeling from the loss of their brother'
Gwyneth Paltrow remembers 'magical summer' with ex-boyfriend
Gwyneth Paltrow, who had a brief romance with Matthew Perry, took to social media as she recalled a "magical summer" they spent together.
Sharing a picture from Matthew's early acting days, the actress wrote: "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with.
"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was.
"We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."
Friends cast to release joint statement
Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc are reportedly planning to release a joint statement following the death of their co-star and friend Matthew Perry.
This is according to showbiz correspondent Kinsey Schofield who told GB News on Monday that the statement will be released in the coming days.
She said: "New information is that the core cast of Friends is currently working on a joint statement they can release.
"According to sources they are reeling about the death of Matthew Perry, they say that he was their brother, and that they fiercely protected him through some of his toughest times.
"They believe that this is incredibly unfair, according to one of Lisa Kudrow's friends, and no one saw this coming because they felt like he was in a really good place that he had one of his best years."
Friends co-stars 'have lost a brother'
While Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow have not spoken publicly about his shocking death yet, a source has said the news has left them "reeling".
A source told PageSix: "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that's what Matty was - their brother."
They added: "It's just devastating."
Matthew Perry's family 'heartbroken' by 'tragic loss'
On Sunday, 29th October, Matthew Perry's family broke their silence with a statement released to People.
They said: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.
"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
Matthew Perry cause of death 'inconclusive' following initial post-mortem
Following the death of Matthew Perry at his LA home on Saturday, 28th October, an initial post-mortem has found "inconclusive" results.
Further investigations are now underway to confirm the actor's cause of death.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told CBS News here were “no obvious signs of trauma” as officials await toxicology tests.