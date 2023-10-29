Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars pay tribute to actor following tragic death

Matthew Perry dead: Friends co-stars pay heartbreaking tributes to actor. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Matthew Perry has been remembered by his Friends co-stars and the showbiz world following the shocking news of his death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54-years-old, with the world and his co-stars now mourning the loss of the beloved actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends.

The actor, who starred in the hit sitcom from 1995 to 2004 alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, died from reportedly drowning in his jacuzzi in his LA home on Saturday.

While the main cast of Friends have not broken their silence on the death of their beloved co-star, other people who acted alongside Matthew have been paying tribute to his "unparalleled talent".

Take a look at some of the tributes coming in from the celebrity world.

Maggie Wheeler

Maggie Wheeler played Janice in the hit sitcom, Chandler Bing's on-off girlfriend on Friends.

Sharing a picture of herself and Matthew from the show, Maggie wrote on Instagram: "What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry.

"The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️"

Paget Brewster

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023

Paget Brewster, who played Chandler Bing's girlfriend Kathy on Friends, said: "He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after.

"Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Friends

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023

The official Friends social media platform shared a statement following Matthew's death.

They said: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Morgan Fairchild

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler Bing's mum on Friends, has said in a statement on social media: "The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.

"I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest."

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti starred alongside Matthew Perry on sitcom Go On and has now paid tribute to the actor.

She wrote: "Matty was generous, brilliant and an unparalleled talent.

"What a devastating loss. May his memory be a blessing".

Rainn Wilson

Heartbroken. 💔 I only got to meet Matthew a handful of times, but he was always sharp and kind. He was, and I use this term rarely, a genius. Chandler was one of the all-time great characters and his ability to spin a slightly funny line into absolute comedy gold was… pic.twitter.com/UUkCu8ABYj — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) October 29, 2023

Rainn Wilson, who is best known for playing Dwight Shute on The Office US, wrote on Instagram: "Heartbroken. 💔 I only got to meet Matthew a handful of times, but he was always sharp and kind.

"He was, and I use this term rarely, a genius. Chandler was one of the all-time great characters and his ability to spin a slightly funny line into absolute comedy gold was unsurpassed. Soar with the comedic angels, Matthew Perry. R.I.P."

Selma Blair

Actress Selma Blair, who was a good friend of the actor, shared a picture of herself with Matthew on Instagram with the caption: "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day.

"I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."