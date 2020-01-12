Jordan Banjo engaged to long-term girlfriend Naomi Courts after romantic Maldives proposal

The proud dad-of-two popped the question in paradise. . Picture: Instagram

The Diversity dancer announced the happy news on Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of the huge diamond ring.

Jordan Banjo is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Naomi Courts after proposing on a dreamy getaway to the Maldives.

The Diversity star, 27, got down on one knee with a huge diamond ring during a romantic break just six months after the couple welcomed their second child.

The street dancer, who shares son Cassius Ashley Banjo and daughter Mayowa Angel Banjo with the mummy blogger, announced the happy news on Instagram with a sweet post that gave fans a glimpse of exactly how he popped the question in paradise.

Writing next to a loved-up photo of the pair with 'will you marry me' blazing in the background, he wrote: "Well she didn't say no."

Read more: Jordan Banjo height, girlfriend and family revealed as he takes on The Greatest Dancer

The mother-of-two also took to social media to share the lovely moment with her followers.

Next to the same snap, Naomi wrote: "To my Fiancé, thank you for making me feel so special, like the luckiest girl in the world.

"For everything you do continuously through our relationship and for going above and beyond for this perfect moment right here!

"It’s been a complete dream! I can’t wait to marry you.

"Thank you for choosing to spend your life with me, I am forever grateful you are mine and I can’t wait to be your wife! (WIFE!!!!) I love you more than words could ever describe. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!"

Read more: We can't believe how different I'm A Celeb's Jordan Banjo used to look!

Jordan previously confessed that he attempted to propose to his girlfriend twice before she fell pregnant, but Naomi became convinced the duo would never tie the knot.

Before he asked for her hand in marriage, he told The Sun: "I was ready to propose when I found out she was pregnant with Cass.

"So I thought, 'OK, I'll wait until he's a little older and then I'll take Naomi away and surprise her with a proposal.'

"Then when I started thinking about doing it again this year I found out she was pregnant again."

Read more: Who is Ashley Banjo’s wife? Diversity dancer’s net worth and children revealed

Following the birth of her second baby, Naomi revealed on social media that she welcomed 'Mimi' via a planned C-section after the baby ended up in the breech position.

At the time, she wrote: "Yesterday at 3.24pm, our baby girl Mayowa Angel Banjo made her entrance to the world weighing a very healthy 8.9lb!!

"She arrived via a planned C-section due to being in a breech position throughout my whole pregnancy."

Read more: How tall is Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo?

She continued: "It was a very different experience physically and mentally to the water birth I had with Cass and I will in time share my birth story with you guys, but for now I’m gunna take a few days to enjoy this moment with our precious baby girl.

"A quick thank you to @jordbanjo for being my rock throughout this very emotional journey and being the best daddy to both Mimi and Cass. I love you all so much x"