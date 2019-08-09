Karen Clifton speaks out for the first time about ex Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's relationship

9 August 2019, 16:20

Karen Clifton has spoken out about her ex Kevin's new relationship
Karen Clifton has spoken out about her ex Kevin's new relationship. Picture: Getty

Strictly star Karen Clifton has broken her silence on her ex's new relationship

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley recently went public with their relationship after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing, and Kevin's ex Karen Clifton has spoken out about the romance for the first time.

When quizzed about the relationship during a recent interview, Karen said: "I don’t really know anything about that.

Read more: Caroline Flack parties with posts loved-up Instagram with new boyfriend Lewis Burton

"When we go in [to rehearsals] we’re literally going crazy with all the routines. But you know what he looks extremely happy, so I’m happy that he's happy."

Karen has spoken out on her ex's relationship
Karen has spoken out on her ex's relationship. Picture: Getty

The Strictly star also rubbished rumours that it was awkward working with her ex-husband, adding: "Most people think that we'd be like, 'Oh I don't like it', but no. Not at all. We laugh. There is no drama.

"I'm happy, he's happy, let's all be happy!"

Read more: Amber Gill ‘set for Dancing On Ice’ next year after Love Island win

Stacey recently opened up about her relationship with Kevin, telling The Guardian: "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky."

The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing last year, during which time Stacey was still with her ex Sam Tucknott.

Sam told The Sun at the time that he discovered Stacey and Kevin were an item after a text reading "I love you" flashed up on her phone.

Explaining that they were clearing out the flat they share in Brighton on April 1, he said: “I was getting my stuff to leave. Stacey was in the loo.

Read more: Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera

“Her phone went and it was Kevin Clifton — ‘I love you’ with a red love heart.

View this post on Instagram

👊🏽

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) on

“I grabbed the phone and confronted her. She said she’d tell me everything I needed to know.

“The blame is with Kevin. He’s an absolute rat."

However, he went on to say that she later texted him to deny cheating on him - and revealed that she got with Kevin after they split up.

