Katie Price SLAMMED for 'inappropriate' video of Princess singing

Katie Price has been slammed on Instagram for a video of her daughter singing. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Katie posted a video of her eldest daughter Princess, 11, singing to Instagram last night

Katie Price has attracted criticism for a seemingly innocent video she posted of her daughter Princess singing.

In the video, shared to Katie's Instagram, Princess, 11, who Katie shares with her ex-husband Peter Andre, confidently performs a rendition of Stefflon Don's Hurtin' Me.

However, many of Katie's followers were quick to voice their concern about her choice of atire - a Playboy t-shirt with a scantily clad woman on the front of it.

One blasted: "She's growing up so pretty. Shame you have her in a Playboy t shirt though!"

Many fans thought Princess' t-shirt was 'inappropriate'. Picture: Instagram

Another added: "Am I the only one thinking 'Why does your young daughter have a Playboy t-shirt on?"

"Because dressing your daughter in Playboy is comepletley acceptable right???? #ridicious."

A third wrote: "Princess has a good voice. Though I don’t know if it’s just me but the top seems inappropriate. I certainly wouldn’t have any of my kids in a top with Playboy on the front......".

However, many commenters rushed to Katie's defence and praised Princess' talent, with one writing: "People should get a grip these days like. Play boy t shirt so what? It's just a blooming t shirt. That's over sized its not hers. How about mind ya own business. Goodness princess you voice is incredible."

Another added: "Beautiful young girl with a lovely voice x"