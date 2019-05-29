Katie Price SLAMMED for 'inappropriate' video of Princess singing

29 May 2019, 07:30 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 07:55

Katie Price has been slammed on Instagram for a video of her daughter singing
Katie Price has been slammed on Instagram for a video of her daughter singing. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Katie posted a video of her eldest daughter Princess, 11, singing to Instagram last night

Katie Price has attracted criticism for a seemingly innocent video she posted of her daughter Princess singing.

Read more: Peter Andre responds to Katie Price's tweet that they 'love each other'

In the video, shared to Katie's Instagram, Princess, 11, who Katie shares with her ex-husband Peter Andre, confidently performs a rendition of Stefflon Don's Hurtin' Me.

View this post on Instagram

Classic 🎶🎶❤️❤️🎶🎶❤️😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

However, many of Katie's followers were quick to voice their concern about her choice of atire - a Playboy t-shirt with a scantily clad woman on the front of it.

Read more: Katie Piper hospitalised after 'ignoring symptoms' which led to a bad infection

One blasted: "She's growing up so pretty. Shame you have her in a Playboy t shirt though!"

Many fans thought Princess' t-shirt was 'inappropriate'
Many fans thought Princess' t-shirt was 'inappropriate'. Picture: Instagram

Another added: "Am I the only one thinking 'Why does your young daughter have a Playboy t-shirt on?"

"Because dressing your daughter in Playboy is comepletley acceptable right???? #ridicious."

Read more: Katie Price shocks fans by revealing she's becoming a PARAMEDIC

A third wrote: "Princess has a good voice. Though I don’t know if it’s just me but the top seems inappropriate. I certainly wouldn’t have any of my kids in a top with Playboy on the front......".

However, many commenters rushed to Katie's defence and praised Princess' talent, with one writing: "People should get a grip these days like. Play boy t shirt so what? It's just a blooming t shirt. That's over sized its not hers. How about mind ya own business. Goodness princess you voice is incredible."

Another added: "Beautiful young girl with a lovely voice x"

