Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Apart from Hugh Jackman's hat...

Kelly Brook picked up an incredible souvenir from the Brits. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook looked surprisingly sprightly after her big night at the Brits - and like a lot of us, she's pulled on a 'hangover hat' to ease her in to the day.

Heading to work after a midweek night out can be a slog - but Kelly Brook managed to style it out after going to the Brits.

The presenter, who along with JK is standing in for Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on Heart London Breakfast, came in to the studio laden-down with goodies she had pilfered from other celebs at the star-studded event.

These included Emily Atack's wristband, Rag and Bone Man's ticket, and Hugh Jackman's top hat.

The 50-year-old Australian opened the show with a rousing rendition of The Greatest Show, and was backed by 130 dancers.

And somehow, Kelly managed to get her mitts on the Hollywood star's circus-inspired headwear.

Kelly wore this jumper from Nine by Savannah Miller. Picture: Debenhams

Thankfully for those looking to copy KB's look, the rest of her outfit is available on the high street.

Her cosy lilac jumper is from Nine by Savannah Miller, and is available from Debenhams in up to a size 20.

It's currently reduced to just £31.50.

She paired the oversized knit with a denim skirt from Topshop, which is also currently reduced, slashed to just £23.20.

Her shoes are also from the high street, with her leopard-print boots coming from New Look.