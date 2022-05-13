Kelly Osbourne announces she's pregnant with her first child

13 May 2022, 12:29

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby
Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Kelly Osbourne has said she's 'over the moon' to be expecting her first child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelly Osbourne has announced that she's pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram to share the news, writing that she's 'over the moon' that she's going to become a mum.

She wrote: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜🥹".

Kelly's mum Sharon also shared her excitement on Twitter, writing: "My [heart] could not be more full. So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne."

This will be Kelly and her boyfriend Sid Wilson's first baby together.

Kelly took to Instagram to share the happy news
Kelly took to Instagram to share the happy news. Picture: Instagram

Sid and Kelly confirmed their relationship in a loved-up Valentine's Day post earlier this year, which read: "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners

You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

Lifestyle

Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Liam Fox's life with co-star wife

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has shown fans around her new motorhome

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off luxury new motorhome

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money on your weekly shop

Martin Lewis reveals how to get £90 off at Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Iceland

News

Peter Andre has spoken out on the Rebekah Vardy claims

Peter Andre shares emotional statement after Rebekah Vardy court claims
You can have a more sustainable holiday

The Rethinkers podcast with Katrina Ridley: How to have a more sustainable holiday this summer

Travel

Who will be going back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo

TV & Movies

The woman has asked Mumsnet for advice

'My neighbours look over my fence to talk to each other - it's ruining my privacy'

Lifestyle

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement
Kellie Shirley played Carly Wicks in EastEnders

Here's where EastEnders actress Kellie Shirley is now 10 years after Carly Wicks role

TV & Movies

Adele has shared new pictures of her home with Rich Paul

Adele confirms she’s moved in with boyfriend Rich Paul in adorable unseen photos
Bradley Walsh's huge The Chase salary revealed

The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s huge six-figure salary ‘revealed’
A new puzzle challenges you to find the hidden corgi

Can you spot the corgi in the Queen's Jubilee brainteaser?

Lifestyle

Harvey Price has been learning how to do food shopping

Proud mum Katie Price reveals Harvey now shops for his own dinner ingredients
Here's the cast of Conversations with Friends

Conversations with Friends cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies