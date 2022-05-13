Kelly Osbourne announces she's pregnant with her first child

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Kelly Osbourne has said she's 'over the moon' to be expecting her first child.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kelly Osbourne has announced that she's pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram to share the news, writing that she's 'over the moon' that she's going to become a mum.

She wrote: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜🥹".

Kelly's mum Sharon also shared her excitement on Twitter, writing: "My [heart] could not be more full. So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne."

This will be Kelly and her boyfriend Sid Wilson's first baby together.

Kelly took to Instagram to share the happy news. Picture: Instagram

Sid and Kelly confirmed their relationship in a loved-up Valentine's Day post earlier this year, which read: "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."