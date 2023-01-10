Kerry Katona opens up on shock Lucien Laviscount romance

10 January 2023, 13:00

Kerry Katona opens up on shock Lucien Laviscount romance
Kerry Katona opens up on shock Lucien Laviscount romance. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Everything you need to know about Kerry Katona and Lucien Laviscount’s romance after they dated 12 years ago.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably already binged the entire new series of Emily in Paris.

But something you might not know about the cast of the Netflix show, is that Alfie actor Lucien Laviscount actually dated Kerry Katona.

Yep, before he was an international actor and heartthrob, Lucien, 30, kicked off his career on Waterloo Road and ended up in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2011.

Here, he met Atomic Kitten singer Kerry, 41, and the pair instantly hit it off, even doing a magazine photoshoot together.

Kerry Katona and Lucien Laviscount had a short romance
Kerry Katona and Lucien Laviscount had a short romance. Picture: Alamy

Now, Kerry has spoken out on the recent fan reaction to her and Lucien's brief relationship and revealed the actor was "charming" and "talented".

She told OK! magazine: "Apparently my OK! magazine cover from 2011 with my former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Lucien Laviscount has gone viral on social media! Lucien was very charming and obviously easy on the eye, and it was all just a bit of fun."

The reality star added: "I have seen Lucien as Alfie in Emily In Paris on Netflix – he’s a great actor, so it’s no wonder he is being tipped to be the next Bond.

Lucien Laviscount stars in Emily in Paris
Lucien Laviscount stars in Emily in Paris. Picture: Alamy

"People were even joking that I could have made a good Bond girl – and that just made me giggle!"

This comes after Kerry and Lucien opened up about their bond during an interview back in 2011.

At the time, Kerry joked she didn't think she was Lucien's type and admitted the age-gap was "holding them back".

She said: "Lucien has it all – he's a geek, intelligent, loveable, great for cuddles, understanding. He is everything all rolled into one. But I don't think I'm his type.

“I've got four kids and he's 19. My eldest is 10 – her step-dad would only be nine years older than her.

"I'm sure I could get locked up for that! If he was a little older, then yes, I'd destroy him! The age gap is definitely holding us back.”

Kerry is now engaged to Ryan Mahoney, while Lucien hasn’t opened up about his own love life.

