Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late Parent Trap co-star Natasha Richardson on her 58th birthday

Lindsay Lohan has remembered Natasha Richardson with a loving tribute on what would have been her birthday.

Lindsay Lohan, 34, has remembered her The Parent Trap co-star Natasha Richardson on what would have been her 58th birthday.

The child star starred alongside Natasha in the 1961 film The Parent Trap, which also starred Dennis Quaid.

Lindsay played twins Hallie and Annie Parker in the classic story, while Natasha played their mum and Dennis their dad.

May 11 would have been Natasha's 58th birthday, and to mark the milestone Lindsay shared a throwback picture from the film of the two of them.

She captioned the image with: "Happy Birthday Angel 🙏 #natasharichardson 💙".

Natasha Richardson passed away in 2009 from bleeding in the brain caused by a ski accident. Picture: Getty

Last year, Lindsay spoke openly about her bond with Natasha during a reunion zoom call to mark the 22nd anniversary of the film.

Reflecting on memories with the late actress, Lindsay said: "Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me."

Natasha died in 2009 from epidural hepatoma, also known as bleeding on the brain, following a ski accident.

She was only 45-years-old at the time of her passing and was married to actor Liam Neeson, who she had two children with.

Lindsay Lohan played Hallie and Annie Parker in The Parent Trap. Picture: Disney

Liam, who married Natasha in 1994, recently spoke about the death of his wife on the Graham Norton Show where he was talking about his new film Made In Italy, in which he plays a grieving husband.

Talking about the role, Liam said: "When I read the script I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is a bit near the knuckle'. I felt a churning in the gut, but thought it would be great to do and to do it with my son."

He went on: "It was cathartic in a way – the way in which art sometimes can be.

"There were some very delicate emotional scenes, and I could access the emotion without any problem, I didn't need days to build up to it and I thought Micheál would be the same."

