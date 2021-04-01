Louise and Jamie Redknapp children: How many kids do they have and how old are they?

Louise and Jamie Redknapp were married for 20 years. Picture: Instagram

How many children do Louise and Jamie Redknapp have? Here's what we know about their family...

Louise and Jamie Redknapp shocked the nation back in 2018 when they announced they were getting a divorce.

The couple were together for more than two decades, but following Louise's stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 their marriage broke down.

But how many children do Jamie and Louise Redknapp have and how old are they?

How many children do Louise and Jamie Redknapp have?

The couple have two sons together, 16-year-old Charley, who was born in July 2004, and 12-year-old Beau who was born in 2008.

Jamie Redknapp and his son Charley. Picture: Instagram

Football star Jamie recently opened up about his eldest son Charley, revealing that he suffered a hernia and needed an operation.

When asked whether his boys are sports fans, he told Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins: "My youngest has got a game on Sunday.

“He's in the academy for Chelsea. My eldest Charley had a hernia operation, so he's out of action. No rugby for him for awhile."

Louise has also previously opened up about her boys, revealing that they were ‘saviour’ during her divorce.

She said on The One Show last year: “I was going through a hard time and I think what I did learn is you do have to get broad shoulders in life sometimes.

“Surround yourself with good people, keep your chin up and just keep on going.

“My boys were an absolute saviour, and my mum.”

The former popstar also revealed Charley wrote her an adorable message in her birthday card.

She told Express.co.uk: "In my birthday card this year, my son just said, 'We are so proud of you and what you’ve achieved and you inspire us every day mum to be what we want to be'.

"So that is what my 16-year-old wrote in my birthday card. Not how embarrassed he is of me, or how he hates me wearing a crop top or a leotard, but how I inspire him to always believe in himself and to be the person he wants to be.

"So it did make me really cry as you can imagine, reading the birthday card, but I think that meant the world to me and obviously I would never do anything to embarrass my children."

