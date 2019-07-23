Where is Love Island's Chris Taylor from and what does he do for a job?

Chris is proving a hit with Love Island viewers. Picture: ITV

Chris Taylor is currently coupled up with Harley Brash on Love Island - here's everything you need to know about his job and background

Chris Taylor is currently winning the hearts of Love Island viewers due to his fun personality and humour - and he's currently coupled up with new girl Harley Brash.

Here's everything you need to know about his job and background.

Chris is one of the Love Island newbies. Picture: ITV

What does Chris Taylor do for work and where is he from?

Chris is business development manager from Leicester.

How old is Chris Taylor?

He is 28 years old.

Who is Chris coupled up with on Love Island?

He is currently coupled up with new girl Harley Brash, and the two shared a steamy snog in a recent episode.

What is Chris Taylor's Instagram handle?

You can follow Chris on Instagram @christophertaylorofficial.

What is Chris Taylor's connection to Denise Welch?

Chris has a surprising connection to Loose Women panelist Denise Welch - find out all you need to know about that here.





When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on every night (apart from Saturdays) at 9PM on ITV2.

