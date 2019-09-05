When is Lucy Mecklenburgh's baby due and how long has she and Ryan Thomas been together?

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas announced in August that they're expecting their first child together.

The former TOWIE star, 28, broke the news that she was expecting a baby with partner Ryan on her birthday via Instagram, by posting a cute snap of them holding up a knitted baby grow, surrounded by gold and silver balloons.

Now, the pair have revealed they've found out the gender.

But when is Lucy due to have the baby and how long has she been with Ryan? Here's when their bundle of joy is due.

When is Lucy Mecklenburgh's baby due?

While Lucy's official due date is unknown, doctors usually advise people to wait at least 3 months before telling anyone. She also said in a recent post that she was "over 12 weeks".

As Lucy made the announcement in late August and already had a visible baby bump, it is likely that their little one is due around January time - which would also explain why they're holding up a wintery baby grow.

How long has Lucy been with fiancé Ryan Thomas?

The pair first met in 2017 on Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island and the public soon speculated the pair were a couple.

At the time, a source told the Daily Star: "There's definitely a mutual attraction which is getting everyone excited."

Lucy and Ryan were then shared snaps of themselves separately in the same hotel room in Panama in June that year.

They then made their first public appearance at Wimbledon, before Lucy's best friend Lydia Bright confirmed they were an item.

Some months after making it official, Ryan introduced Lucy to his daughter Scarlett.

After a difficult stint in Celebrity Big Brother, which saw Roxanne Pallett accuse the ex-Corrie star of "punching" her, Lucy stood by her beau and they appeared stronger than ever.

Finally, in June 2019, Ryan proposed to Lucy whilst on a romantic trip to Italy.

How many kids does Ryan have with ex Tina O'Brien?

Tina O'Brien and co-star Ryan Thomas started dating back in 2003, shortly after she split for her ex Bruno Langley (who played Ryan's on-screen brother Todd).

They then had daughter Scarlett in October 2008, before splitting a year later.