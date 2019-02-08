Martin Lewis cancels TV work after shock medical diagnosis

Martin is a regular on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

Martin regularly appears on daytime TV shows like Good Morning Britain and This Morning

Martin Lewis has been forced to pull out of his live television appearances after being diagnosed with a throat ulcer.

Taking to his Twitter to confirm the news that he'd have to pull out of shows - including GMB and This Morning, Martin, 46, wrote: "Throatgate day 4. Thanks for all the well wishes.

"I wanted to give you an honest update as so many of you have been asking and been so kind.

Read more: Martin Lewis' famous wife and children revealed

Martin Lewis updated his Twitter followers about his condition. Picture: ITV

"Sadly, I'm no better - you'll have seen I couldn't do Good Morning Britain today - live TV is impossible.

"Last night I saw a specialist who confirmed I've a large, vicious ulcer in my throat (I won't post a picture of it) - not a cold/flu.

"Unfortunately eating and speaking are truly agonising, causing the left of my face and neck to go into spasm - leaving me close (or sometimes in) tears.

"There is no treatment but to wait, though I'm finding that tough as there's no sign of improvement and sleeping is hard."

Read more: Martin Lewis drops bombshell fact about returning ill-fitting clothes to shops

However, Martin later told his followers that he'd managed to shoot a prerecord of The Martin Lewis Money Show thanks to an anaesthetic spray.

He wrote: "Yesss! Just back from filming. I managed to make it through - not that sparky (you'll see on monday) but enough. The anaesthetic spray worked wonders.

Martin Lewis has been forced to pull out of live TV commitments because of a throat ulcer. Picture: ITV

"Now need to steel myself for stopping the spray and the pain coming back. Feel much better again having been productive tho."

He also added the the teams behind the TV shows he backed out of have been very considerate of his decision.

Throatgate day 4 - an honest update... pic.twitter.com/02fy8LuQJ0 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) February 7, 2019

Martin wrote: "The team are very considerate - I won't be able to do retakes - and will have to rest 20 minutes before each take," he said.

"I must admit to literally shaking with nerves about leaving the house to do it, but I'm doing it as I want to, as sitting in the house in pain has made me rather low."

NOW READ:

EastEnders' Dean Gaffney cheats death in terrifying late night car crash

School cancels Charles Darwin play due to protests from Christian parents

Intimate details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home life revealed... and they might surprise you