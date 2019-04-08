Megan Barton Hanson shows off DRAMATIC hair transformation on Instagram

Megan has shared a picture of her newly dyed brunette hair to Instagram. Picture: ITV2

The Love Island star, known for her blonde hair, has dyed her hair brown

Megan Barton Hanson has showed off a dramatic new hairdo on Instagram, posting a photo of her newly-dyed brunette tresses.

She debuted her new look in an ad post for her new sofa, writing: "Obsessed with my sofa @portabellouk thank you so much for hooking me up!"

Megan has repeatedly hit headlines this year due to the fallout of her relationship with Love Island co-star Wes Nelson.

The pair split while Wes was appearing on Dancing On Ice, and she was later briefly linked to footballer Dele Alli.

However, she recently shocked fans by sharing some x-rated texts she exchanged with Wes on her Instagram stories.

In screenshots posted by Megan to her Instagram story, obtained by The Sun, which have now been deleted, Wes sent Meghan a topless selfie, writing: “Extremely annoying that you’re not with me after watching that.”

In response, Megan wrote: “Them lips”, before adding: “Miss you telling me that’s it’s all mine, and that I’m a ‘good girl’.”

However, Megan was left fuming after Wes posted a similar topless selfie on his Instagram page with the caption: “Starve your distractions feed your focus.”

Megan and Wes announced their split earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Megan later commented on the picture, claiming Wes has earlier asked her to ‘perform explicit acts'.

In the now deleted comment, Megan wrote: “Swear this is exact same picture your sent me? After asking me to ******* really starving that distraction.”