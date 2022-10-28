Inside Mel B's relationship with fiancé Rory McPhee

28 October 2022, 15:43

Mel B is reportedly engaged
Mel B is reportedly engaged. Picture: Instagram

Who is Mel B's fiancé and how long have they been together? Find out everything about the Celebrity Gogglebox star...

Mel B has joined the Celebrity Gogglebox line up alongside her good pal Ruby Wax.

The star said she joined the show for Stand Up To Cancer in memory of her late father Martin Brown, who passed away from the disease four years ago.

Speaking about taking part, the 48-year-old said: "I miss him every single day. He loved to watch telly and he loved to laugh, so I'm doing this for him and for everyone else out there who has lost someone."

But as we get to know Mel B a little better on Gogglebox, it was recently reported she is engaged to boyfriend Rory McPhee. Here’s what we know about their relationship…

Mel B has joined the Celebrity Gogglebox line up
Mel B has joined the Celebrity Gogglebox line up. Picture: Instagram

Who is Mel B's fiancé Rory McPhee?

Rory is a hairdresser from Leeds and reportedly started dating Mel B three years ago.

The pair are thought to have been together since 2018 and have apparently known each other for years as Rory is a close friend of Mel’s cousin.

He reportedly popped the question to the former Spice Girl with a romantic proposal and £100k diamond ring.

According to The Sun, Mel said ‘yes’ immediately, with a source telling the publication: “It has taken a huge amount for a man to get her to trust him and to believe in love again.

Mel B has three children
Mel B has three children. Picture: Getty Images

“He’s the absolute opposite of so many of the guys she had relationships with. He has really taken the time to understand what she’s been through. He is madly in love with her.”

How many children does Mel B have?

Mel B has three children; 23-year-old Phoenix, 15-year-old Angel and 11-year-old Madison.

Phoenix’s dad is Mel’s ex Jimmy Gulzar, Angel’s dad is Eddie Murphy and Madison’s dad is the star’s recent ex-husband Stephen Belafonte,

What is Mel B's net worth?

Mel B is reportedly worth $30 million (£26million) thanks to her successful career in the Spice Girls.

She has also turned her talents to TV presenting on talent shows and has been a judge on America’s Got Talent for six years.

