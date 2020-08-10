Millie Mackintosh ‘shocked and saddened’ as baby Sienna is diagnosed with hip dysplasia

Millie Mackintosh has revealed her daughter has hip dysplasia. Picture: Instagram

Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh shared an emotional Instagram post after her daughter's diagnosis.

Millie Mackintosh has opened up about having an 'emotional few days' after baby Sienna was diagnosed with developmental hip dysplasia.

The 31-year-old gave birth to her daughter with fellow Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor last month.

And now she has shared an emotional post about her three-month-old, revealed she has to wear a special harness.

Admitting she found the diagnosis tough, Millie said: “It’s been an emotional few days over here…

“Sienna had a routine hip scan at 6 weeks because she was breech from 28 weeks onwards, it showed one hip socket was under developed but I was reassured it was likely to sort itself out by 12 weeks, but they booked her in for another scan just to make sure.”

“Despite being naturally worried initially, I put it to the back of my mind and got on with things. But when we went for our second scan, I was shocked and saddened to learn she has infact got developmental hip dysplasia and the treatment is to wear a special harness all the time for 6-12 weeks.”

Millie explained that the harness has a 90% chance of totally correcting her baby’s hip, so she hopefully shouldn’t need surgery or have any issues with her movement in the future.

But the mum-of-one went on to say that she is finding motherhood hard, continuing: “The hardest part is that I can’t hold her properly to cuddle her and finding a comfortable breast feeding position is really difficult while we adapt to this change in our reality, a reality that we’ve worked so hard on!

“It feels like we are back at the new born stage, her routine has gone out the window and we are having to learn how to care for her all over again. I know lots of parents have been through this and similar issues with their babies, I would love to hear your experiences."

Millie Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor welcomed baby Sienna last month. Picture: Instagram

Asking her followers for advice, she finally added: “Any advice on how to make her more comfortable would be much appreciated as although she is being very brave she is confused and frustrated that she can’t move her legs and it’s really challenging emotionally as parents to see her so distressed #babyhipdysplasia #pavlikharness 💗”

And her friends were quick to send their well wishes, as one person said: “Oh goodness sending so much love 💓 that’s so tough but hopefully it will help xxx”

“Sending you love, patience and good vibes xxxx,” wrote another, while a third added: “Sending you so much love 😘”

