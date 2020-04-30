Olly Murs shares 'sepsis' horror story after being rushed back to hospital after operation

30 April 2020, 11:49 | Updated: 30 April 2020, 12:19

Olly Murs has revealed he was rushed to hospital when doctors thought he has sepsis
Olly Murs has revealed he was rushed to hospital when doctors thought he has sepsis. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Olly Murs has revealed he was rushed to hospital after the metal plate in his knee became infected.

The X Factor and The Voice star Olly Murs, 35, recounted the distressing moment he was rushed to hospital for the first time.

The Dear Darling hitmaker underwent knee surgery back in June 2019, but did not reveal to fans at the time that three months after the op, he was rushed back to hospital.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins wows fans with incredible new weight loss in modelling shots

Speaking about the worrying time on an Instagram live, Olly told fans that the metal plate inserted into his knee had become infected, and that doctors though it was sepsis.

Olly Murs opened up about being rushed back to hospital three months after his knee surgery for the first time on Instagram live
Olly Murs opened up about being rushed back to hospital three months after his knee surgery for the first time on Instagram live. Picture: PA

He explained: "When I had the operation my left leg had to be straightened and they put a plate in.

"After three months the plate got infected so then I had to get rushed back into hospital, they thought it was sepsis.

"They had to open me up again in case the infection spread. So it got nasty."

Olly Murs underwent knee surgery back in June 2019
Olly Murs underwent knee surgery back in June 2019. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram

Olly continued to add that it was important for him at the time to get his leg sorted because of his shows.

He added that with his knee at the moment, he is not able to gives the performance on stage to the best of his ability, however, said that he needed to give it a year and start rehab.

Olly Murs said doctors thought he has sepsis
Olly Murs said doctors thought he has sepsis. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

Back in June 2019, Olly posted a picture from hospital, sharing the news of his operation on Instagram.

The star wrote: "Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I’m putting on a brave face for the gram, but this week I’ve been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I’ve needed for sometime.

"I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months, it's going to kill me but it’s what’s needed.

"I’m also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while - focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family. Thanks for a super 2019! With the Voice Win and my Sell Out Arena Tour! Unreal moments! Loved it.. now it’s time for a rest. Enjoy the rest of your year you cheeky lot, don’t miss me too much. I’ll see you all soon."

READ MORE: Tom Hardy leaves fans swooning as he returns to CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Rebekah Vardy has been praised for her latest photo

Rebekah Vardy praised for ‘honest’ photo of her post-baby body four months after giving birth
Holly Willoughby's poppy print dress is £295

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £295 poppy print dress from LK Bennett
Gemma looks completely transformed

Gemma Collins wows fans with incredible new weight loss in modelling shots
Adam Thomas starred as Adam Barton on Emmerdale

Who is Adam Thomas? Wife, children and Emmerdale role revealed
Are Scott and Ryan Thomas twins?

Are Adam and Scott Thomas twins?

Trending on Heart

Who won Too Hot To Handle?

Who wins the prize money on Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle?

TV & Movies

The pregnant woman has asked for advice about her overbearing mother-in-law (stock images)

Mum asks if she's being unreasonable for not telling mother-in-law the sex of her baby

Lifestyle

This Tik Tok hack reveals how we should be closing cereal packets

Genius hack reveals we've been closing cereal boxes the wrong way our entire lives

Lifestyle

Vintage babies are predicted to make a comeback this decade (stock images)

Vintage baby names to make a comeback in 2020 - including Doris and Mildred

Lifestyle

This hack can keep your bread fresh longer

Parents rave over bizarre hack which keeps bread fresh days after sell by date using celery

Lifestyle

Can you solve this tricky brainteaser?

Can you find the coin in the piggy bank? This tricky brainteaser will drive you mad

Lifestyle