Olly Murs shares 'sepsis' horror story after being rushed back to hospital after operation

Olly Murs has revealed he was rushed to hospital when doctors thought he has sepsis. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

By Alice Dear

Olly Murs has revealed he was rushed to hospital after the metal plate in his knee became infected.

The X Factor and The Voice star Olly Murs, 35, recounted the distressing moment he was rushed to hospital for the first time.

The Dear Darling hitmaker underwent knee surgery back in June 2019, but did not reveal to fans at the time that three months after the op, he was rushed back to hospital.

Speaking about the worrying time on an Instagram live, Olly told fans that the metal plate inserted into his knee had become infected, and that doctors though it was sepsis.

Olly Murs opened up about being rushed back to hospital three months after his knee surgery for the first time on Instagram live. Picture: PA

He explained: "When I had the operation my left leg had to be straightened and they put a plate in.

"After three months the plate got infected so then I had to get rushed back into hospital, they thought it was sepsis.

"They had to open me up again in case the infection spread. So it got nasty."

Olly Murs underwent knee surgery back in June 2019. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram

Olly continued to add that it was important for him at the time to get his leg sorted because of his shows.

He added that with his knee at the moment, he is not able to gives the performance on stage to the best of his ability, however, said that he needed to give it a year and start rehab.

Olly Murs said doctors thought he has sepsis. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

Back in June 2019, Olly posted a picture from hospital, sharing the news of his operation on Instagram.

The star wrote: "Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I’m putting on a brave face for the gram, but this week I’ve been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I’ve needed for sometime.

"I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months, it's going to kill me but it’s what’s needed.

"I’m also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while - focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family. Thanks for a super 2019! With the Voice Win and my Sell Out Arena Tour! Unreal moments! Loved it.. now it’s time for a rest. Enjoy the rest of your year you cheeky lot, don’t miss me too much. I’ll see you all soon."

