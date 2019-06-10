Peter Andre speaks out on Michael Jackson documentary: 'I don't want to believe it'

10 June 2019, 13:15

Peter Andre opened up about his thoughts on Leaving Neverland during an appearance on This Morning earlier today

Peter Andre has spoken out about Leaving Neverland, admitting that he 'doesn't want to believe' the shock claims made in the documentary about Michael Jackson's alleged sexual abuse.

The documentary, which featured now-adult Wade Robson and James Safechuck claiming they were sexually abused by Jackson as children, premiered on Channel 4 earlier this year.

Many people were shocked to see that a photograph of Peter Andre appeared on the doc, as he had lost out to Robson in a Michael Jackson dance competition in Australia in the 80s.

Peter Andre said he 'doesn't want to believe' the claims
Peter Andre said he 'doesn't want to believe' the claims. Picture: ITV

Pete has now opened up about the documentary, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning earlier today: "I watched a bit of the first one, I found it too hard to watch. It’s something I will have to watch at one time.

"I was devastated that I never won, he couldn't not not win, he was incredible.

"At first it was uncomfortable, because you don’t want it to be true.

Read more: Michael Jackson accusations branded ‘crap’ by James Bulger’s mum Denise Fergus

"I felt for Michael's family as he wasn’t here to stick up for himself.

"Hope I’m not speaking out of line here. People have belief in something, and if someone tell them this belief not real, it’s wrong, it takes a minute to go 'are you going to believe it', and if so are you going to accept it?

"I don’t want to believe it, but obviously if there is truth in it you can’t ignore it.

"For me personally, let’s separate the music from it. It’s a difficult situation. I hope, and I pray it wasn’t true.”

This comes after Peter defended Michael Jackson when his music was banned from a number of radio stations following the claims made in the documentary.

He wrote in his new! magazine column: "There's a new Michael Jackson documentary on this week and it has caused a lot of controversy about sexual abuse.

Leaving Neverland documented the claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck (pictured with Michael Jackson)
Leaving Neverland documented the claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck (pictured with Michael Jackson). Picture: Getty

"First and foremost what I will say is we have to rely on the justice system and we mustn't forget that he was acquitted of not just one, but all child molestation charges during his trial in 2005."

Peter added that it would be 'absolutely terrible' if he was found guilty, but went on to claim that his music shouldn't be banned if this were the case.

"You can't just stop listening to an artist's music due to accusations alone.

"And let's not forget some of his songs weren't even written by him.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Joe Swash has shared another adorable photo of newborn baby Rex to Instagram

Joe Swash shares adorable family snap of baby Rex and his big brother
Who is Chris Pratt's ex wife Anna Faris and how many kids do they have?

Who is Chris Pratt's ex wife Anna Faris and how many kids do they have?
Kylie Jenner is being dragged online for her Handmaid's Tale-themed party

Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale party for BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou's birthday sparks outrage
Katie Price has been slammed for Bunny's 'loose' riding helmet

Katie Price under fire for picture of daughter Bunny, 4, riding horse in 'loose helmet'
Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's Zara midi skirt and lilac jumper

Trending on Heart

A mum has banned her husband from looking after their baby

New mum causes fierce debate after BANNING smoker husband from looking after baby

Lifestyle

Big Little Lies has returned for a second series - but what songs feature on the soundtrack?

What is the Big Little Lies theme tune? Full soundtrack including Michael Kiwanuka's Cold Little Heart revealed

TV & Movies

Big Little Lies returns for season two this summer

When is Big Little Lies season 2 released in the UK and who’s in the cast with Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon?

TV & Movies

Harry Potter fans think they've spotted Dobby

Harry Potter elf 'Dobby’ spotted on CCTV walking up woman’s driveway

Lifestyle

Will The Durrells return to ITV?

Will The Durrells return to ITV? The latest rumours about the new season

TV & Movies

Meet Love Island narrator Iain Stirling

Who is Iain Stirling? Meet the Love Island narrator and Scottish comedian who's with Laura Whitmore

TV & Movies