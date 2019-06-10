Peter Andre speaks out on Michael Jackson documentary: 'I don't want to believe it'

Peter Andre opened up about his thoughts on Leaving Neverland during an appearance on This Morning earlier today

Peter Andre has spoken out about Leaving Neverland, admitting that he 'doesn't want to believe' the shock claims made in the documentary about Michael Jackson's alleged sexual abuse.

The documentary, which featured now-adult Wade Robson and James Safechuck claiming they were sexually abused by Jackson as children, premiered on Channel 4 earlier this year.

Many people were shocked to see that a photograph of Peter Andre appeared on the doc, as he had lost out to Robson in a Michael Jackson dance competition in Australia in the 80s.

Peter Andre said he 'doesn't want to believe' the claims. Picture: ITV

Pete has now opened up about the documentary, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning earlier today: "I watched a bit of the first one, I found it too hard to watch. It’s something I will have to watch at one time.

"I was devastated that I never won, he couldn't not not win, he was incredible.

"At first it was uncomfortable, because you don’t want it to be true.

Read more: Michael Jackson accusations branded ‘crap’ by James Bulger’s mum Denise Fergus

"I felt for Michael's family as he wasn’t here to stick up for himself.

"Hope I’m not speaking out of line here. People have belief in something, and if someone tell them this belief not real, it’s wrong, it takes a minute to go 'are you going to believe it', and if so are you going to accept it?

"I don’t want to believe it, but obviously if there is truth in it you can’t ignore it.

"For me personally, let’s separate the music from it. It’s a difficult situation. I hope, and I pray it wasn’t true.”

This comes after Peter defended Michael Jackson when his music was banned from a number of radio stations following the claims made in the documentary.

He wrote in his new! magazine column: "There's a new Michael Jackson documentary on this week and it has caused a lot of controversy about sexual abuse.

Leaving Neverland documented the claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck (pictured with Michael Jackson). Picture: Getty

"First and foremost what I will say is we have to rely on the justice system and we mustn't forget that he was acquitted of not just one, but all child molestation charges during his trial in 2005."

Peter added that it would be 'absolutely terrible' if he was found guilty, but went on to claim that his music shouldn't be banned if this were the case.

"You can't just stop listening to an artist's music due to accusations alone.

"And let's not forget some of his songs weren't even written by him.”