Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy finally reveal adorable name of their four-week old baby

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have revealed their baby name. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Peter and Abbey welcomed their son into the world last month - and they have now revealed the tot's name.

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy have announced the name of their four-week-old baby, revealing that they've named their fourth child Jack.

The retired footballer, 38, wrote in the Daily Mail: "We have just welcomed our fourth child, Jack, into the family and the wonderful chaos that comes with a new baby means it hasn't really hit me that I haven't gone back for pre-season training."

He added: "Life is hectic in a brilliant way."

Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well pic.twitter.com/C8yYyY9Atv — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

The couple announced the birth on Instagram last month.

Peter wrote: He wrote: "Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well".

Peter then clarified that he was joking about naming his son after Liverpool player Divock Origi, adding: "Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat".

The couple are also parents to daughters Sophia, seven, Liberty, four, and Johnny, 17 months.

Abbey announced she was pregnant on Instagram back in January, sharing a beautiful photo of her cradling her baby bump while in Dubai alongside the caption: "When a hatrick just wont do !!! #babynumber4".

Peter also let his followers know the happy news, tweeting: Baby no 4 on the way I blame @OfficialClancy for looking like this."