Peter Kay confirms TV comeback hosting Dance for Life to raise money for Cancer Research UK

24 February 2020, 11:09

Peter Kay will return to TV to host Dance for Life
Peter Kay will return to TV to host Dance for Life. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Peter Kay will be returning to our screens, two years after cancelling his comeback tour due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'.

Peter Kay, 46, has confirmed he will return to TV.

The comedian will be hosting new TV show Dance for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Talking to the Bolton News, the comedian said: "I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance for Life.

Peter Kay will make his comeback to raise money for Cancer Research UK
Peter Kay will make his comeback to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Getty

"The atmosphere was so happy and positive, it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance."

He continued: "I’d also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special Dance For Life team page has been set up."

Peter Kay cancelled his tour in 2017 due to "family circumstances"
Peter Kay cancelled his tour in 2017 due to "family circumstances". Picture: PA

This comeback comes two years after Peter cancelled his tour in 2017.

After eight years away from the stage, the much-loved comedian had fans excited when he announced a huge tour across the UK.

However, only weeks later, Peter cancelled all dates due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

Peter Kay said he's never had as much fun as when he's been filming Dance for Life
Peter Kay said he's never had as much fun as when he's been filming Dance for Life. Picture: PA

In the statement posted on Twitter, he wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

"I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry."

