Adorable video of the Queen chasing Wills at Fergie and Andrew's wedding goes viral

31 July 2019, 11:02 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 11:20

The adorable video from 1986 is doing the rounds on Twitter
The adorable video from 1986 is doing the rounds on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Royal fans can't get enough of the rarely-seen clip that's doing the rounds on Twitter

An adorable video of the Queen chasing after a young Prince William as they're walking behind the carriage at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding is doing the rounds on social media.

Read more: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship 'saved by motherhood'

In the heartwarming video from 1986, the Queen can be seen running after William as he chases one of the wheels of the carriage.

Posting a gif of the sweet moment, Twitter user @katemidIetons wrote: "Late post, but it's been 33 years since the wedding of Prince Andrew and Fergie in 1986. And so here's Queen Elizabeth running after little Prince William to stop him from getting closer to the carriage. Her Majesty as a grandma is cute".

Twitter was overjoyed by the sweet clip, with one person writing: "Hey a Nana has to do what a Nana has to do!!".

And another added: "I love seeing the Queen in her role as Granny."

Read more: Here's why Meghan Markle doesn't have to bow to Prince George but Archie will

In other royal news, Prince Harry has just revealed in a candid Vogue interview that he and Meghan plan for have a maximum of two children.

In highlights of the Vogue September issue that Meghan guest-edited, published in The Telegraph, Harry spoke about climate change and unconscious racism: “What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it.

Meghan Markle guest-edited the September issue of Vogue
Meghan Markle guest-edited the September issue of Vogue. Picture: Vogue

“We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

“It does make it different. I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature.

Read more: Prince George is the spitting image of his dad Prince William in new birthday photos

“I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

He then added that he wanted to have 'two, maximum'.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of TV star Rick Dalton, played by DiCaprio, and his stunt double Cliff Booth, plated by Pitt

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie walk the red carpet at the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Paddy and Christine McGuinness took their three kids on a plane for the first time

Christine McGuinness is the 'proudest mummy' as her three autistic kids go on a plane for the first time
Ariana Grande has apologised after "insensitive" joke about JonBenét Ramsey

Ariana Grande apologises after 'insensitive' JonBenét Ramsey joke

News

Mario Lopez is dad to two children

Mario Lopez says allowing children to transition genders is ‘dangerous’ and ‘alarming’
Charley Webb has announced the birth of her baby

Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals arrival of third baby with Matthew Wolfenden in adorable snap

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

James Corden has revealed more details about the writing process of the script

James Corden reveals more details about Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

TV & Movies

The Peaky Blinders series five trailer has just dropped

When is Peaky Blinders season 5 out, what's the trailer and who's in the cast?

TV & Movies

A blackmoon is coming to the US

Black supermoon 2019 to appear TONIGHT: What is it and will we be able to see it in the UK?

Lifestyle

Meet Lady Gaga's 'new boyfriend' Dan Horton

Who is Lady Gaga's rumoured new boyfriend Dan Horton?

Music

Superdrug are offering refunds of the vitamins

Superdrug recalls pregnancy vitamins over folic acid concerns

Lifestyle

Beauty blogger Really Ree shares her favourite beauty products for this month

Really Ree shares her four top beauty buys for August 2019

Beauty