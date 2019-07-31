Adorable video of the Queen chasing Wills at Fergie and Andrew's wedding goes viral

The adorable video from 1986 is doing the rounds on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Royal fans can't get enough of the rarely-seen clip that's doing the rounds on Twitter

An adorable video of the Queen chasing after a young Prince William as they're walking behind the carriage at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding is doing the rounds on social media.

In the heartwarming video from 1986, the Queen can be seen running after William as he chases one of the wheels of the carriage.

Posting a gif of the sweet moment, Twitter user @katemidIetons wrote: "Late post, but it's been 33 years since the wedding of Prince Andrew and Fergie in 1986. And so here's Queen Elizabeth running after little Prince William to stop him from getting closer to the carriage. Her Majesty as a grandma is cute".



Late post, but it's been 33 years since the wedding of Prince Andrew and Fergie in 1986. And so here's Queen Elizabeth running after little Prince William to stop him from getting closer to the carriage. Her Majesty as a grandma is cute 😂 pic.twitter.com/XTWyC9wVOv — ‎lara (@katemidIetons) July 26, 2019

Twitter was overjoyed by the sweet clip, with one person writing: "Hey a Nana has to do what a Nana has to do!!".

And another added: "I love seeing the Queen in her role as Granny."

In other royal news, Prince Harry has just revealed in a candid Vogue interview that he and Meghan plan for have a maximum of two children.

In highlights of the Vogue September issue that Meghan guest-edited, published in The Telegraph, Harry spoke about climate change and unconscious racism: “What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it.

Meghan Markle guest-edited the September issue of Vogue. Picture: Vogue

“We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

“It does make it different. I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature.

“I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

He then added that he wanted to have 'two, maximum'.

