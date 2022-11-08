Rebel Wilson baby details: Star welcomes daughter via surrogate

8 November 2022, 07:08

Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first baby
Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first baby. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What is Rebel Wilson's baby daughter's name and who is her partner? Here's what we know...

Congratulations are in order because Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her first child via surrogate.

The Pitch Perfect actress shared the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, as well as revealing her adorable name.

She wrote: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!"

She continued: "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…

“But particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly… much respect to all the mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

The 42-year-old’s friends and followers were quick to comment, with Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow writing: “Aunt Britt is soooo excited to meet the newest Bella. I love you SO much Rebs.”

Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma posing together 2022
Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma posing together 2022. Picture: Instagram

“Huge congrats!!!! Enjoy. It’s the best feeling in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said someone else, while another commented: “Such a beautiful angel!!! Couldn’t be happier for you Rebs! ❤️❤️❤️”.

A fourth wrote: “Welcome to the world Royce Lillian!❤️,” while a fifth added: “Beyond happy for you Rebs! Royce is so lucky! You’re gonna be the best mom! 😭❤️.”

This comes after Rebel previously opened up about wanting to have children, revealing that she had frozen her eggs in 2019.

She said in an interview at the time: "Career women now have options. I think a lot of women who are in their 30s and if they can do it, in their 40s should think about doing it now. A lot of my friends in Hollywood are doing it."

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma at the US open 2022
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma at the US open 2022. Picture: Alamy

Who is Rebel Wilson’s partner Ramona Agruma?

Rebel announced in June that she was in a relationship with Ramona Agruma who is a clothing brand owner.

Sharing a photo, the star wrote in the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Ramona founded a sustainable fashion company called Lemon Ve Limon in 2021 and she’s also the brand ambassador for luxury Turkish jewellery company Bee Goddess.

The pair are said to have met through one of Rebel’s closest friends, actor and singer Hugh Sheridan.

