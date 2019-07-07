Robbie Williams in talks for 'six-figure' Vegas deal

7 July 2019, 11:49 | Updated: 7 July 2019, 11:53

Robbie Williams is said to be signing up for a long-term Vegas show
Robbie Williams is said to be signing up for a long-term Vegas show. Picture: Getty

Robbie Williams may be spending more time in Las Vegas as negotiations are reported for a six-figure residency deal.

Williams has been performing in Las Vegas this year
Williams has been performing in Las Vegas this year. Picture: Getty

Fans may have another chance to see pop star Robbie Williams perform in Sin City. His shows at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas have been such a success this year that reports say a long-term deal could be on the table.

View this post on Instagram

Great to be back in Vegas #liveinlasvegas

A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on

“They’re trying to thrash out a deal which could see him there for at least a year," a source told The Mirror.

“He’s only played 15 dates there so far since March but is about to announce a further three dates at the end of July.”

Read More: Robbie Williams says he wants to be a dad for a fourth time.

The 45-year-old singer and his family have been spending time in the US during his series of shows. He and his wife, Ayda Field, 40, have three children.

"A quick update from Team Williams… it’s been a very busy year so far. Vegas has been incredible and we cannot wait for June and July to do it all again," he posted earlier this year on Instagram.

Read More: See Lady Gaga's most iconic costumes in this Las Vegas exhibit.

He performed shows this weekend in Vegas, and is scheduled to return to England for the sold-out BST Hyde Park on 14 July.

